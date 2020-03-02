English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Says Will Give up Social Media on Sunday, Twitter Asks if it's Exam Time

Representative Image. (Twitter)

Representative Image. (Twitter)

PM Modi has successfully managed to carve out a place for himself in social media amid world leaders who've been at it longer.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 2, 2020, 9:57 PM IST
Share this:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of the most followed global leaders, announced his possibility to take a break from social media accounts on Sunday. The announcement immediately sent ripples of reactions and memes on Twitter.

PM Modi has successfully managed to carve out a place for himself in social media amid world leaders who've been at it longer.

But on Monday, the prime minister took to his official Twitter handle to say, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube."

He further added, "Will keep you all posted."


The prime minister didn't mention any reason as to why he wanted to take an exit from social media. Hence, as soon as he announced his 'Sunday thought', his followers went berserk, with many asking him to'drop this idea' while others expressed their opinions through relatable memes.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for reaching out to masses through social media, continues to be the most followed Indian on Twitter with his followers crossing 50 million mark on the microblogging site.

As of September 2019, he was the third most followed global leader on Twitter and as of October 2019, PM Modi became the most followed leader on Instagram.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story