PM Modi Says Will Give up Social Media on Sunday, Twitter Asks if it's Exam Time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of the most followed global leaders, announced his possibility to take a break from social media accounts on Sunday. The announcement immediately sent ripples of reactions and memes on Twitter.

PM Modi has successfully managed to carve out a place for himself in social media amid world leaders who've been at it longer.

But on Monday, the prime minister took to his official Twitter handle to say, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube."

He further added, "Will keep you all posted."

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020





The prime minister didn't mention any reason as to why he wanted to take an exit from social media. Hence, as soon as he announced his 'Sunday thought', his followers went berserk, with many asking him to'drop this idea' while others expressed their opinions through relatable memes.

Modiji how many retweets for you to drop this idea? — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) March 2, 2020

Nahi ho paayega. Main khud 3-4 baar try kar chuka hun — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 2, 2020

All time popular PM Modi dropping social media be like: pic.twitter.com/ra65Z5mAyj — Akshay Kashyap (@Liberal_Tiger) March 2, 2020

Ohhh Nooo Sirrr pic.twitter.com/f9sauVDrqj — Whats Appp University (@Whats_appp_uni) March 2, 2020

Why Sir we all eagerly wait for your communication on social media. Through this we can reach out to you directly. Entire social media will be a a desert.



You are the BEST Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/admAQHj08Z — Sachin Joshi (@ssjoshssjosh) March 2, 2020





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for reaching out to masses through social media, continues to be the most followed Indian on Twitter with his followers crossing 50 million mark on the microblogging site.

As of September 2019, he was the third most followed global leader on Twitter and as of October 2019, PM Modi became the most followed leader on Instagram.