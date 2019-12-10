'India Wins Yet Again': PM Modi's Tweet on BJP's Victory in Lok Sabha Elections Becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India, the microblogging platform said on Tuesday.
सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत
Together we grow.
Together we prosper.
Together we will build a strong and inclusive India.
India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019
In sports, Vikat Kohli (@imVkohli) wished M.S. Dhoni (@msdhoni) on his birthday, which became the most retweeted tweet in the world of sports. This heartfelt tweet by Kohli on Dhoni's birthday with a picture of the duo together made for an epic moment for Indian cricket fans.
The Tamil entertainment industry continued to rule hearts as well as the Twitter charts. Actor Vijay's (@actorvijay) tweet sharing the poster of his film #bigil became the tweet to receive the most retweets in the entertainment sector, as well as became the tweet to achieve the most retweets with comments overall.
Among hashtags, #loksabhaelections2019 was the most tweeted about hashtags, followed by #chandrayaan2, #cwc19, #pulwama and #article370.
One of the most exciting and momentous events for India this year was ISRO's #chandrayaan2 mission.
The event represented a technological leap and highlighted India's contribution to space exploration, as the world took to Twitter to respond to every development.
Not before long, #chandrayaan2 had developed into a phenomenon of sorts.
Among most mentioned handles in politics, Union Minister Smriti Irani emerged as the leader on Twitter, followed by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shweta Basu Prasad Announces Separation from Husband Rohit Mittal in Less Than a Year of Marriage
- You've Probably Listened to More 'Drake' in the Last Ten Years Than You Think
- I-League 2019-20: Srinagar Airport 'Inoperative', Real Kashmir FC's Next 2 Games Cancelled
- India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Screamer Lights Up Gloomy Day for Fielders
- Nike Joyride Dual Run Review: The Running Shoe Revolution is Truly Underway