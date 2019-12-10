Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'India Wins Yet Again': PM Modi's Tweet on BJP's Victory in Lok Sabha Elections Becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year.

IANS

Updated:December 10, 2019, 11:10 AM IST
'India Wins Yet Again': PM Modi's Tweet on BJP's Victory in Lok Sabha Elections Becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India, the microblogging platform said on Tuesday.

In sports, Vikat Kohli (@imVkohli) wished M.S. Dhoni (@msdhoni) on his birthday, which became the most retweeted tweet in the world of sports. This heartfelt tweet by Kohli on Dhoni's birthday with a picture of the duo together made for an epic moment for Indian cricket fans.

The Tamil entertainment industry continued to rule hearts as well as the Twitter charts. Actor Vijay's (@actorvijay) tweet sharing the poster of his film #bigil became the tweet to receive the most retweets in the entertainment sector, as well as became the tweet to achieve the most retweets with comments overall.

Among hashtags, #loksabhaelections2019 was the most tweeted about hashtags, followed by #chandrayaan2, #cwc19, #pulwama and #article370.

One of the most exciting and momentous events for India this year was ISRO's #chandrayaan2 mission.

The event represented a technological leap and highlighted India's contribution to space exploration, as the world took to Twitter to respond to every development.

Not before long, #chandrayaan2 had developed into a phenomenon of sorts.

Among most mentioned handles in politics, Union Minister Smriti Irani emerged as the leader on Twitter, followed by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

