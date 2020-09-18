BUZZ

Twitter is Trying to Decipher PM Modi's 'Wishful Thinking' Comment to Milind Soman's Birthday Wish

PM Narendra Modi celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday | Image credit: Reuters/Reuters

Even as the film and Bollywood industry came out to wish PM Modi, actor and model Milind Soman took to Twitter and wrote, 'I wish you good health and good and proactive opposition, to push you to do better for our great country'.

Buzz Staff

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday celebrated his 70th birthday amid a sea of good wishes. But even as the PM responded to the birthday wishes from famous celebrities and world leaders from the world over, one particular birthday wish and his response to it have been going viral.

Even as the film and Bollywood industry came out to wish PM Modi, actor and model Milind Soman took to Twitter and wrote, “I wish you good health and good and proactive opposition, to push you to do better for our great country”.

In response, PM Modi wrote, 'Thank you for your birthday wishes and wishful thinking'.

The response has left many on Twitter baffled and attempting to "decipher" what the PM's "Wishful thinking" comment meant. While some called it slam at Congress, others construed it as an error.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday, wishing him good health, happiness, well-being and success.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Siddaramaiah took a swipe at the PM, claiming that the youth of India have decided to celebrate September 17 as 'National Unemployment day' as 14 crore people allegedly lost their jobs in the past six months. Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to hit out at Modi alleging job losses in the country.

