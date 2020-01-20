PM Modi's '#Withoutfilter' Speech at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 Wins the Internet

On January 20th, an assembly of nearly 2000 teachers and students were all ears to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020.

Through the event, PM Modi reached out to nearly 1000 students and touched on various key notes in a bid to inspire students to tackle examination stress.

This initiative was first started by the prime minister in 2018, at the same venue, Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

This year too, the event had received nearly 2.6 lakhs entries from students, out of which 1050 students were selected on the basis of an online essay competition conducted by the Human Resource Department.

As Modi elaborated on the fallacy of marks and grades and the significance of extra curricular activities in a student's life, social media hailed the humble opportunity provided to the young Indian minds in a direct conversation with the honourable leader '#withoutfilter'.

This is how Twitter reacted:

Keeping cool is the key to success. Honourable PM Naredra Modi sets a unique example by interacting with students just before they are about to face exams,this is truly commendable, we should appreciate it going beyond party lines. @narendramodi #ParikshaPeCharcha2020 pic.twitter.com/ZiRW8VQZZz — Rahul V. Karad (@officeofRVK) January 20, 2020

This is a good step #ParikshaPeCharcha2020 initiate by our honourable pm shri @narendramodi . we are excited to celebrate this https://t.co/ShH5QxKBcF — ravi (@ravi65416215) January 18, 2020

Its an great opportunity to attend #ParikshaPeCharcha2020 live, Student are very much excited for this Thanks @PMOIndia @KVS_HQ . pic.twitter.com/ZdtiREpQNF — kv2halwara (@kv2halwara) January 17, 2020

Have you ever thought where will you be in 2047, at the completion of 100 yrs of India's independence? You'd be leading someone, somewhere in life.If you get a broken and dilapidated country when you become a leader, would you able to lead well?:PM Modi ji #ParikshaPeCharcha2020 pic.twitter.com/Zun19J8XYO — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 20, 2020

You are making our youth generations for working great work in his upcoming future . — Dilawer Vats Nagwan (@dilawervats8) January 20, 2020

The pm @narendramodi who himself is an example for our kids is an inspiration2million students. This program has won hearts of parents like me, when I see my pm himself taking efforts2 make it easier for the students2 fight the battle bravely,without ceasing and with confidence. — 🇮🇳Suhasini Winget🇮🇳 (@SuhasiniW) January 20, 2020

Excellent effort by Modi — Vinit Srivastava (@Vinit65214703) January 20, 2020

Thank you hounarable prime minister sir for motivating us. My 12th board is so close in just 13 days from today. Your thoughts will be very much helpful to me for eleventh hour preparation. Again thank you for giving your valuable time to us ( students ) . — Bharati Patel (@Bharati90353206) January 20, 2020

Motivating young minds, shaping career, success a continue process, failures part of it @narendramodi — Subodh Bhasin✍ Change is permanent (@AASHRAY90338453) January 20, 2020

