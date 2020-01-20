Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

PM Modi's '#Withoutfilter' Speech at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 Wins the Internet

Through the event, PM Modi reached out to nearly 1000 students and touched on various key notes in a bid to inspire students to tackle examination stress.

News18.com

Updated:January 20, 2020, 2:58 PM IST
PM Modi's '#Withoutfilter' Speech at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 Wins the Internet
(Image credit: Twitter)

On January 20th, an assembly of nearly 2000 teachers and students were all ears to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020.

Through the event, PM Modi reached out to nearly 1000 students and touched on various key notes in a bid to inspire students to tackle examination stress.

This initiative was first started by the prime minister in 2018, at the same venue, Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

This year too, the event had received nearly 2.6 lakhs entries from students, out of which 1050 students were selected on the basis of an online essay competition conducted by the Human Resource Department.

As Modi elaborated on the fallacy of marks and grades and the significance of extra curricular activities in a student's life, social media hailed the humble opportunity provided to the young Indian minds in a direct conversation with the honourable leader '#withoutfilter'.

This is how Twitter reacted:

