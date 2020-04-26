BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

PM Narendra Modi Praises Nation for Continued Support in Fight Against Coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wears a protective mask while chairing a virtual meeting with chief ministers on Covid-19 response.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wears a protective mask while chairing a virtual meeting with chief ministers on Covid-19 response.

The PM praised the people of the nation for their continued support.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 1:27 PM IST
Share this:

On Sunday April 26, during the 64th ‘Mann ki Baat’ at 11 am, PM Narendra Modi highlighted the massive support that the Government’s digital platform http://covidwarriors.gov.in had been able to garner from citizens.

The PM praised the people of the nation for their continued support.

The portal has seen around 1.25 crore registrations, from doctors, nurses, NCC cadets, and civil society organisations.

"I urge you to join the portal and become a COVID warrior," Modi said.

He also added that India's fight against the highly contagious coronavirus is people-driven.

"People of our country are fighting this war with the administration. We are also fighting poverty. I am proud that all of us are part of it. All of us are soldiers in this fight," PM Modi said in his speech.

Touching on the importance of masks, he urged people to accept wearing them as the new way of life.

"We need to wear marks. It has become a part of our daily lives. It has not happened before. But this is a new reality. Our perception of masks will change very soon. We are also realising that spitting has become hazardous. We have always been aware of it but we never cared. But now we have to work to end this habit," he said.

PM Modi said he respects the contribution and cooperation of the people of this country during this time of crisis.

"I bow and respect the people of this country for what they are doing during this time. Every sector has been innovating during this period," said the Prime Minister.

He also praised the farmers who have been working tirelessly to meet the food demands of the country.

"Our farmers are working day and night in their fields to ensure that no one goes hungry. There are people who are giving up rents and there are people who are giving up their pension," said PM Modi.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    19,868

    +915*  

  • Total Confirmed

    26,496

    +1,554*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,804

    +594*  

  • Total DEATHS

    824

    +45*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 26 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres