PM Narendra Modi's 30-Year-Old Photo Resurfaces on Internet amid Germany Visit

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets European leaders, a 30-year-old photo of him in Germany has been doing rounds in the internet. ANI said that the photo was reportedly taken in 1993 when the PM had halted in Germany while returning from a trip in the US.

“Nearly 30 years ago PM ⁦@narendramodi ⁩in Germany."

Nearly 30 years ago PM ⁦@narendramodi⁩ in Germany pic.twitter.com/ibSgTEhcNF— Naveen Kapoor (@IamNaveenKapoor) May 2, 2022

A user did a ‘now and then’ compilation using the old photo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Berlin that a new resurgent India had made up its mind to move forward with determination and urged the Indian diaspora to help the country take big strides globally. Addressing the Indian community here, Modi said the young and aspirational India understood the need for political stability to achieve faster development and had ended three decades of instability by mere touch of a button.

More than 1600 members of the Indian community in Germany comprising students, researchers and professionals participated in the event. Modi said that before 2014, India was a work in progress", but over the past eight years the country has been making rapid strides in every sector ease of living, quality of life, ease of employment, quality of education, ease of doing business, quality of travel, quality of products.

PM Modi, on the second day of his European visit, met Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen and discussed bilateral issues and also discussed the war in Ukraine. Several agreements were also signed between both leaders. He will be headed to France to meet reelected president Emmanuel Macron and will also take part later in the second India-Nordic summit on Wednesday. PM Modi embarked on his first abroad visit of the year on May 2 and has held meetings, bilateral as well as multilateral in Germany and Denmark so far.

