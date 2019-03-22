LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
PM Narendra Modi's Biopic Trailer Starring Vivek Oberoi Has Sparked a Meme-Fest Online

The trailer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic starring Vivek Oberoi has been garnering Netizen's attention.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:March 22, 2019, 8:51 AM IST
The trailer for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic starring Vivek Oberoi in the lead role was released on March 20.

The film, which portrays all the different phases of PM Modi’s life, is set to hit the screens on April 5, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The poster for the film sparked amusement as Vivek Oberoi couldn't be recognised as himself. The trailer has also managed to capture the imagination of social media, more specifically, memes based off dialogues from the trailer.

While some fans are in praise of the trailer and the lead actor, who with the help of prosthetics, looks like the PM. At the end of the trailer, he even issues a threat to Pakistan.

The dialogues from the trailer hitting a bit too close to home is what the memes are made of.
























You can watch the full trailer below:

