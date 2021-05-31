'Poached' Cactus Plant Worth $1.2 Million Returns to Chile after Year-long Rescue Operation

Valued at over $1.2 million on the black market, some of the rare cactus plants were returned to Chile from Italy this year after a year-long collaboration among Cactus and Succulent Plants Specialist Group (CSSG), Association for Biodiversity and Conservation, with Italian and Chilean authorities to intercept several procedures to confiscate plants in illegal trade. Dubbed Operation Atacama, the authorities got together to identify, locate and bring back the protected plants that had come from Chile, which does not legally export them.

According to a report by the Union for Conservation of Nature, 1,035 cacti from the genera ‘Copiapo’ and ‘Eriosyce’ were confiscated in Italy during two seizures in February and November 2020 by the Environmental Unit of the Carabinieri of Ancona — were brought back to Chile on April 19.

Some of the plants were also reported to be well over a century old. The latest operation is reportedly the biggest international cactus seizure in nearly three decades which highlights how much money traffickers may be earning from the trade. The practice also highlights how illegal trading of rare succulents, orchids, and other animal hunting-derived products like rhino horns, ivory and much more continue to endanger the species.

Speaking to The New York Times, cactus expert and president of the Association for Biodiversity and Conservation, Andrea Cattabriga expressed disappointment. She explained how an organism that has evolved over millions of years to be able to survive in the harshest conditions one can find on the planet, ends up finishing its life in this way, just as an object to be sold.

Cactus and succulents are coveted possessions, considering their rarity and uniqueness. They have always been priced at a high rate for their low maintenance. The Union for Conservation of Nature report mentions that the confiscated cacti were removed from their natural habitat between 2013 and 2019 and shipped from Huasco, Atacama Region in Chile, to Greece. The cacti entered into the European Union through Greece from where they were sold to various countries individually, including Asian countries, for as much as USD $ 500–1,500.

