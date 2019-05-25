Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
2-min read

'Podium Guy For PM': Internet Has Already Chosen UK’s Next Leader After Theresa May Resigns

It seems that the sound technician who was tasked with setting up the microphones has managed to garner more attention online than May herself.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 25, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Podium Guy For PM': Internet Has Already Chosen UK’s Next Leader After Theresa May Resigns
It seems that the sound technician who was tasked with setting up the microphones has managed to garner more attention online than May herself.
Loading...
History will remember May 24 as the day Theresa May announced she will step down as British PM amid Brexit impasse.

The British Prime Minister announced, at a press conference, speaking in 10 Downing Street, that she will resign on June 7 as the British PM, ending her rocky three-year tenure.

However, even amidst May's emotional farewell speech, where she was heard saying, "I will shortly leave the job that it has been the honour of my life to hold. The second female prime minister, but certainly not the last," what seems to have distracted Netizens around the world is someone, who, while present there, had nothing to do with the prime minister's speech.

It seems that the sound technician who was tasked with setting up the microphones has managed to garner more attention online than May herself. It turns out that he has managed to become somewhat of a social media star, with many petitioning to make him the next PM. Move over politicians, people on Twitter have already set their sights on a new candidate.

Prior to May's departure speech, a sound engineer was caught smiling at the camera. Netizens being who they are, quickly made a screenshot of the Downing Street sound engineer and declared him to be the new PM.

One user wrote, "It's peak gay Twitter that we're all putting aside our political differences by thirsting over Podium Guy."


And another made an interesting Game of Thrones allusion and quipped, "Using Game of Thrones succession logic, I'd like to suggest Hot Podium Guy as the new Prime Minister."




A third user wrote, "The leader we need in these trying times. They way he set up those mics shows he has the "I've a job to do and do it I shall" mentality we need. #Trexit."




Another user posted, “Let’s just make the sound engineer Prime Minister and move on with our lives.”




One user even started a call for a petition to make the sound technician the next PM. The person wrote, “Petition for this hunky tech guy to replace May #PecksforPM #TheresaMay.”







According to a CNBC report Boris Johnson, former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, Environment Secretary Michael Gove, former House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt are a few in the running to be the next PM.





(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram