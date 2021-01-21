Poet Amanda Gorman's Phone Conked Off as She Turned Overnight Star at Biden-Harris Inauguration

From a mere 50K followers on Instagram on Monday to a staggering 2 million followers on Wednesday, Amanda Gorman turned into a social media star as she recited a poem during Inauguration Day in the US.

With Joe Biden becoming the oldest President the US has ever had and Kamala Harris the first woman and person of colour to become US Vice President, Amanda Gorman was creating a history of her won.

On Wednesday, Gorman who chosen to read at the inauguration of Biden, continued the tradition for Democratic presidents who have previously been sworn in by poets like Robert Frost and Maya Angelou. The 22-year-old also became the youngest poet to recite at a presidential inauguration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Gorman (@amandascgorman)

As she was making a place in the history books for herself, there was something rapidly happening over her social media page.

The poet's not-so-huge Instagram account blew up in a matter of seconds, with thousands of new, curious folks joining in to follow Gorman's journey on her social media.

Poet Amanda Gorman’s Instagram growing by about 1000 followers a second #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/eZrA2Xvfrv — Michelle Mackey (@michellemackey) January 20, 2021

A quick glance at Social Blade can give you the exact picture about what Amanda Gorman is currently experiencing on her Insta ID.

"So grateful to all my new supporters in my corner," Gorman extended her gratitude in one of her Insta stories before adding that her phone had given up thanks to countless followers and tags she received post the historic recital.

Gorman's inaugural poem was called “The Hill We Climb”.

Amanda Gorman, 22, is the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, as she performs at the 59th Presidential Inauguration.✊🏿 (Via @ABC) pic.twitter.com/LNJe6gprSZ — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) January 20, 2021

The young poet, however, isn't new to the limelight.

In 2014, she was named the first Youth Poet Laureate of Los Angeles, and three years later she became the country’s first National Youth Poet Laureate.

She has appeared on MTV; written a tribute to Black athletes for Nike; published her first book, “The One for Whom Food Is Not Enough,” as a teenager, and has a two-book deal with Viking Children’s Books.

The first work, the picture book “Change Sings,” comes out later this year.