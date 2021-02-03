News18 Logo

Poet Muhammad Iqbal's Statue in Pakistan's Lahore Park 'Doesn't Look Like Him', Reminds Twitter
2-MIN READ

Poet Muhammad Iqbal's Statue in Pakistan's Lahore Park 'Doesn't Look Like Him', Reminds Twitter

Muhammad Iqbal's statue at Pakistan's Lahore park.

Muhammad Iqbal's statue at Pakistan's Lahore park.

The statue, though made with love and respect, ended up looking completely opposite from the poet's features and Pakistani Twitter was not happy about it.

It is one thing to honour an imminent personality with their statue at a public place and another if the statue turns out absolutely unlike the personality. Something similar unfolded in Lahore’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal park when the gardeners tried to pay their tribute to renowned poet and lawyer, Muhammad Iqbal.

The statue, though made with love and respect, ended up looking completely opposite from the poet's features and Pakistani Twitter was not happy about it.

A tweet by a user named Laila shared pictures of the statue and wrote that there is nothing wrong about the sculpture except the part that it does not look like Iqbal.

Many users however, jumped to defend the gardeners. One user commented that the statue was not made by professional sculptors but rather unskilled labourers working in the park who made it to express their reverence for the poet.

Meanwhile another user was not so forgiving and commented that despite having several talented artists in Pakistan someone commissioned this "monstrosity".

Another Pakistani man wrote that the statue should be replaced and a professional should be given the job of creating a sculpture of the great poet Allama Iqbal who worked in the creation of Pakistan. He further wrote that the poet deserves a decent sculpture for someone respected Internationally. He also demanded removal of the current sculpture to save the "embarrassment".

One user took a dig at the Pakistani government that is increasingly coming under China’s influence and debt as he commented that the statue looks like a made in China product.

However, in a recent development Pakistan’s The News reports that the statue has been removed after much criticism and will be reinstalled with improvements.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore, Yasir Gillani from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party tweeted on Tuesday that the statue was prepared by the gardeners and it was made with pure love for Iqbal. Gillani further said that the authorities did not approve the statue or even paid any money for the cost incurred during its construction. He assured that the authorities will address the issue but also urged people to look at it from a gardeners’ perspective and see their love and respect for the national leader and poet.

Commenting on Gilani’s tweet, one user said that if this is the case then the statue should be kept.


