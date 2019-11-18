Pointing Fingers: Brands Tap into New Finger-Pointing Emoji Meme and the Results are Hilarious
Netizens had some creative takes on the #Fingerpointingemoji trend.
Who are you pointing fingers at? | Image credit: Twitter
Every day brings with a new trend on social media. And the newest meme trend to hit microblogging site Twitter is the "fingerpoint emoji meme".
You must have seen these memes doing the rounds on Twitter lately and wondered what it could mean.
Well, its a meme that basically symbolises something that all fingers are pointing at. Let us try to explain it with some examples:
As it's #Trending , wanna share the ultimate line one should realise in life. One liner I always quote and tell people through social media. #MantraForLife #fingerpointemoji pic.twitter.com/REgKtYBiXp— Yash Soni (@theyashsoni_) November 17, 2019
'
The object or person that is the subject of the finger-pointing is placed in the middle of the image so that it looks like all fingers are pointing at it. And netizens did not disappoint.
Many shared memes and jokes based on the #fingerprintemoji trend. Some even came up with their own versions of the joke.
Dnt 4get yellow#fingerpointemoji #fingers— Javier (@suavi24) November 16, 2019
point the finger #ArtistOnTwitter #emoji #iwasbored— Double O Roos (@DoubleORoos) November 17, 2019
Guess who's gonna keep his expression same in every photo. #FingerPointEmoji pic.twitter.com/fuA50xUFQ1— Aryan Bhardwaj (@aryanbhardwaj28) November 17, 2019
THAT'S WHAT I DO WITH ALL THE BUBBLE WRAPS— AKS (@AksshayPathak) November 15, 2019
However, those who benefited most from the trend were advertisers. Brands had a ball trying to re-purpose the meme for advertising their own products.
— Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) November 15, 2019
When it Comes to #MakingFood #Yummilicious, Everyone #Points Towards Funtop India..#FingerPointEmoji #FunTopIndia #TasteTheDifference #FunTop #FunTopIndiaProducts #SoYum #SoYummy #SoYummyFood pic.twitter.com/KZ1jISZuxu— Funtop India (@funtop_india) November 16, 2019
#FingerPointEmoji chooses #MetroMilk as the most trusted milk for generations!#MetroDairy #DrinkUpGrowUp pic.twitter.com/CVZ7GyJns0— Metro Dairy (@metrodairy) November 16, 2019
Always WEAR A SEAT BELT Pledge now: https://t.co/e8TVuO5QvA#FingerpointEmoji #DriveResponsibly#StayTuned #BackSeatBeltChallenge pic.twitter.com/U5dIy4t8jG— Road to Safety Initiative (@DiageoRTS18) November 16, 2019
Place Where Digital Marketers are Born. Start with a Free Demo session Call - 8800290309#digitalmarketers #demo #pioneer #revolution #dsim #DigitalMarketing #SaturdayMotivation #SaturdayVibes #SaturdayThoughts #fingerpointemoji pic.twitter.com/IAWV1Ql10Y— Digital@DSIM (@DSIMdigital) November 16, 2019
Where do you head for the latest in men’s fashion?#FingerpointEmoji #TopicalSpot pic.twitter.com/Q8z7f4zW5M— Peter England (@PeterEngland_) November 16, 2019
Pointing everyone in the right direction!Stay updated with #JioNews#fingerpointemoji #trendingformat pic.twitter.com/DSmTfqBR79— JioNews (@JioNews) November 15, 2019
Here's some healthy fries to light up your party!#Kenstar #LiveTheKenLifestyle#fingerpointemoji pic.twitter.com/aTLKU8ABcz— Kenstar India (@kenstarindia) November 15, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tik-Tok Prepares to Take On Instagram And Facebook With Shopping Links in Posts
- Arhaan Khan Shares 'Love and Support' Note for Rashami Post Bigg Boss 13 Eviction
- Dad Details How The Noise App on Apple Watch Helped His Son With Autism
- Matthew Perry Thinks the Joker Copied Chandler Bing's Iconic Dance Moves in 'Friends'
- Scoreboard in Brazil Shows 0.8-0 After a Goal is Scored. Here is Why