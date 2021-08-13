In a bizarre case of human revenge, a 45-year-old tribal man reportedly bit a snake to death after the latter bit him in a remote village in Odisha’s Jajpur district. Kishore Badra of Gambharipatia village under Salijanga panchayat under Danagadi block was returning home after working in his paddy field on Wednesday night when a snake bit him on his leg. Badra managed to capture the viper and bit it to death in a bid to take revenge.

“Something bit on my leg while I was returning home on foot last night. I switched on my torch and found it to be a poisonous krait snake. In order to take revenge, I took the snake in my hands and bit it repeatedly, killing the viper on the spot," said Badra. Following the incident, he went back to his village with the dead snake and told his wife the whole tale.

Soon this became the talk of the village with Badra exhibiting the snake to his friends. Some onlookers advised Badra to visit a nearby hospital, but he refused to go to the hospital and instead went to a traditional healer to seek advice on the same night. Luckily for Badra, the snake bite and his biting the snake has seemingly had no impact on him.

Badra none the worse for his bizarre adventure, said on Thursday, “even though I bit the poisonous krait, I did not feel any difficulty. I went to a traditional healer residing near the village and was cured."

This is not the first time a snake has been bit in India. It is not even the second. In Gujarat, a 60-year-old man died from a snake bite in Gujarat’s Mahisagar district but not before he bit back and killed the reptile too, in July 2019. The incident happened on Saturday afternoon in Ajanwa village in Santrampur tehsil, said the head of the village, over 120 kilometres from Gujarat’s Vadodara.

“Parvat Gala Baria was standing near a spot where maize was being loaded from a field onto a truck. A snake slithered out and while others there ran away, he continued to stand claiming he had caught snakes earlier," the village head said.

“He grabbed the snake which retaliated by biting him on the hands and face. However, Parvat bit back and killed the snake too," he said.

In a seperate incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh cut up a snake in pieces after it bit him - using his teeth. Raj Kumar, a resident of Etah, was sent to the hospital after he bit a snake to pieces in an inebriated state.

“My son was drunk," Kumar’s father Babu Ram said. “A snake entered our home and bit him. He later bit the snake into pieces".

