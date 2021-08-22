Pokémon Legends: Arceus Comes With New Gameplay Features and Regional Forms

Nintendo has announced that the much-anticipated game Pokemon Legends: Arceus will make its way on all Nintendo Switches on January 28, 2022. The announcement was made during its event “Pokemon Presents” on August 18. The Japanese company also released a video of its upcoming offering. The clip was shared on Pokemon’s official Twitter page. “Welcome to the Hisui region, Trainers. Newly discovered Pokémon, newly discovered regional forms, and new gameplay features are coming to Pokemon Legends: Arceus,” it read.

Welcome to the Hisui region, Trainers.Newly discovered Pokémon, newly discovered regional forms, and new gameplay features are coming to #PokemonLegendsArceus! pic.twitter.com/h08CvKToSf — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 18, 2021

Soon after its release, screenshots from the video started doing rounds on social media platforms. In one of the viral posts on Reddit, a user compared visuals of trees from TES IV Oblivion, a 2006 video game, with the graphics of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Pointing to the “rough” graphics of the game, the user wondered if this was what 15 years of evolution of video games looks like.

An excited user replied, “You see that mountain over there, you can walk to it.”

An excited user replied, “You see that mountain over there, you can walk to it.”

Recalling the fond memories, this user said, “Asheron’s Call was so much fun. Loved the test servers. Have such fond memories of that game.”

A similar screenshot was shared on Facebook and it invited some fun reactions from users.

A person cheekily wrote, “There were more trees back then and us humans cut it all down to make houses and toilet papers.”

“You’re comparing two completely different art styles though,” read another comment.

Another concerned user said that he thinks the “content and the essence of pokèmon is disappearing”.

Some of them stated that the upcoming offering is inclined towards the environment. Looks like fans caught what the visual style of Pokémon Legends seems to hint at — a game that is conscious of the environment. If you look closely, among the vast grasslands and mountains, the video also contains scenes in which stubs of trees can be seen probably after a wildfire, potentially hinting at the deforestation and recent Amazon wildfire crisis.

Pokémon is not the only video game exhibiting consciousness towards the environment. There is an entirely new wave of independent game developers that are using video games as a means to educate people about climate change. This new wave of consciousness can be found in BBC’s Beyond Blue, an arcade game inspired by the broadcaster’s nature documentary Blue Planet II. Players in this game investigate ocean life and conduct deep-sea research. Similarly, the 2021 game Endling, is a battle of survival offering its players an insight into what it looks like to be one of the last members of a species.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here