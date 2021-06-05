'Poking Holes in Eraser': Desi Twitter Has Only 'Wrong Answers' for Use of Divider in Geometry Box

Maths is indeed a difficult subject for most children. Integration, differentiation, hundreds of formulae, and theorems. But the list is incomplete without Geometry, a branch of mathematics that deals with shapes, angles, sizes, and dimensions of a variety of things. From finding angles to proving similarity between triangles and parallelograms, and drawing accurate diagrams, it was not an easy task. But what all students loved about the subject was the fancy geometry box.

The geometry box included a protector, compass, sharpener, pencil along other alien objects that we probably never used in our entire school life. For example, the triangular scales and the divider.

We had almost forgotten about its existence since we left school life until a Twitter user shared a photo of a divider asked that what was the purpose of this object.

People on the microblogging site have been discussing the usage of the object and we have some bizarre and hilarious answers. One of the users wrote that it was used by students to threaten teachers so that they allow to go to the washroom.

To threaten the teacher into letting you go to the washroom between the test— adith (@rasputinforeal) June 2, 2021

“To clean nails,” another user tweeted.

Nails saff karne keliye— OK BOOMER ♡ // Rish stan (@OKBOOMER21) June 2, 2021

Other than this people presented their thought on the function of the might divider that could be to punch holes, to threaten bullies, or carve names on the desk.

Idk but I used this to poke holes in my eraser for no reason https://t.co/OMXEZW7uyF— Rishnnia Murugan (@rishhhh_12) June 4, 2021

unclogging old Fevicol tubes https://t.co/KkK1Mpum9K— Varun Pimplé (@varun_pimple) June 4, 2021

We use this measure mouth opening and the horizontal and vertical distance between your upper and lower teeth https://t.co/Mwi3lh0Ep6— olu-oombics winner ‍♀️ Zekk stan forever❤ (@wathakulambu) June 3, 2021

To tie the supplements to the main answer book wdym— puss in boobs (@gaarphield) June 2, 2021

its for writing ur crushes name on ur hand when she says no— renee birth | sike！♡ (@4kedin) June 2, 2021

to protect urself from goons pic.twitter.com/niKpAXrhEJ— B.TANAV REDDY (@reddy_tanav) June 3, 2021

For people who genuinely want to know the usage of the tool, there were studious and smart people on the thread too who gave the right answers. One of the users wrote that the divider was used to measure the length between two points accurately.

“I remember my teachers asking me to measure the line segments using the divider,” wrote another.

Were you aware of the original use of a ‘divider?’

