Polar Bears, Koalas, Blue Whales: The Animals Which are Heading Towards Extinction, Thanks to Humans

The growth of human beings in several fields has come at a grave cost. Single-handedly, we have exploited forests, mines, oceans and even the ozone layer.

Increasing pollution levels, loss of natural habitats and accumulating new age waste - the list of humane exploits is endless.

But another aspect of this is more and more species inching towards extinction.

In the last decade, several animals have seen a downfall in their numbers. Here are a few of them:

Madagascar Native Lemur

Around 103 of the 107 species of lemurs found in Madagascar are facing extinction, said a report by a global conservation body recently.

Koala

These tree-hugging creatures might cease to exist in New South Wales by 2050, if authorities do not take actions, a report by the Australian government had stated. The terrifying Australian fires added to the habitat loss of these animals.

South China Tiger

One of the most endangered subspecies of tigers, this animal has been in the IUCN Red List since 1996. The local authority has stated that the being is extinct in the wild as it has not been spotted since 2007.

Polar bear

The hyper carnivorous bear is slowly going extinct and its loss can trigger an imbalance in the Arctic region’s ecosystem as the polar bear sits at the top of the food chain. Their survival is also linked to the survival of the indigenous species.

Blue whales

The culture of whaling or whale hunting drastically reduced the whale numbers, so much so that the blue whale is still endangered today. These are the largest beings to dwell on earth after the dinosaurs. It has been in the IUCN Red List since 1960.

Pangolins

These are the most trafficked mammals in the world and their poaching has gone unnoticed for a long time. These are native to Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.