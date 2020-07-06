Polar Opposite? A Place in the Atlantic Ocean is Getting Colder Despite Climate Change

We have read extensively about global warming and the greenhouse effect during our school life, which results in climate change.

Usually, the change in climate leads to a rise in temperature and rising sea levels.

However, a place on the Earth seems to go against all the laws of nature.







Scientists have found a spot within the Atlantic Ocean where the temperature keeps getting cooler with the passing years. The decrease in the temperature is yet another concern.







The latest study was published in the journal Nature Climate Change.

The scientists have mentioned that this abrupt behaviour can be the result of a number of factors, including the change in ocean currents and the thick clouds.







As believed, the greenhouse effect at this particular place is resulting in the cooling, something exactly opposite to the result in other places. Kristopher Karnauskas, an oceanographer at the University of Colorado has stated, "Anthropogenic climate change changes the circuitry of the climate system. This cold bubble is an interesting manifestation of the danger we are causing."







The research paper has mentioned the phenomenon of cooling down of the temperature as a warming hole.







The researchers believe that the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), which helps in transporting the warm tropical water up into the North Atlantic Ocean, has been slowing down, leading to the cold temperature.

Another factor can be the clouds, which play a role in sustaining the cold blob.