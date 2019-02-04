LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Polar Vortex: US Woman's Wet Hair Instantly Freezes into 'Cool' Hairdo

The video has garnered over 2.7 million views in less than two days as people stuck indoors look for anything and everything to distract them from the shivering cold.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 9:01 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Polar Vortex: US Woman's Wet Hair Instantly Freezes into 'Cool' Hairdo
(Image: Twitter/@taylor_scallon)
Loading...
While the polar vortex is finally easing its frozen grip over many parts of the US, people are continuing to stay indoors as the temperature hovered around minus 40 degrees Celsius and set wind chill records in different regions of the American Midwest.

Perhaps Taylor Scallon, who lives in the state of Iowa, should have followed the example of her more cautious countrymen and women. In a video posted on her Twitter handle on Thursday evening, Scallon showed (off?) how cold it was in her town by attempting to dry her wet hair outdoors which immediately froze into a "really cool" mohawk.







The video has garnered over 2.7 million views in less than two days as people stuck indoors look for anything and everything to distract them from the shivering cold.

ALSO READ | Polar Vortex: Watch Bored Americans With No Chill Throw Boiling Water at Arctic Wind

Reuters had earlier reported a large swath of the United States was gripped by brutal cold and wind chills on Wednesday and Thursday as record-low temperatures caused by a blast of Arctic air moved across the Midwest and into Eastern states, prompting residents to stay indoors.

Offices were shuttered, schools had been closed, and many basic services that one takes for granted had been suspended, including the US Postal services in some areas, despite their unofficially official motto of "neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers".

With parents trapped indoors with their kids and people not getting their Amazon orders, anything was a welcome distraction, including throwing pots of boiling water into the wind and seeing whether it becomes snow. No, seriously. It's that boring guys. Or maybe it's a form of cathartic revenge, because revenge is a dish best served cold, teehee (stop groaning, you know I had to go there).

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram