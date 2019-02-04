English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Polar Vortex: US Woman's Wet Hair Instantly Freezes into 'Cool' Hairdo
The video has garnered over 2.7 million views in less than two days as people stuck indoors look for anything and everything to distract them from the shivering cold.
While the polar vortex is finally easing its frozen grip over many parts of the US, people are continuing to stay indoors as the temperature hovered around minus 40 degrees Celsius and set wind chill records in different regions of the American Midwest.
Perhaps Taylor Scallon, who lives in the state of Iowa, should have followed the example of her more cautious countrymen and women. In a video posted on her Twitter handle on Thursday evening, Scallon showed (off?) how cold it was in her town by attempting to dry her wet hair outdoors which immediately froze into a "really cool" mohawk.
The video has garnered over 2.7 million views in less than two days as people stuck indoors look for anything and everything to distract them from the shivering cold.
Reuters had earlier reported a large swath of the United States was gripped by brutal cold and wind chills on Wednesday and Thursday as record-low temperatures caused by a blast of Arctic air moved across the Midwest and into Eastern states, prompting residents to stay indoors.
Offices were shuttered, schools had been closed, and many basic services that one takes for granted had been suspended, including the US Postal services in some areas, despite their unofficially official motto of "neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers".
With parents trapped indoors with their kids and people not getting their Amazon orders, anything was a welcome distraction, including throwing pots of boiling water into the wind and seeing whether it becomes snow. No, seriously. It's that boring guys. Or maybe it's a form of cathartic revenge, because revenge is a dish best served cold, teehee (stop groaning, you know I had to go there).
