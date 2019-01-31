English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019
- 1.Jind Haryana (Assembly)BJP Won
- 2.Ramgarh Rajasthan (Assembly)INC Won
Polar Vortex: Watch Bored Americans With No Chill Throw Boiling Water at Arctic Wind
Due to the polar vortex, offices have been shuttered, schools have been closed, and many basic services that one takes for granted have been suspended, including the US Postal services.
The city skyline is seen from the North Avenue Beach at Lake Michigan, as bitter cold phenomenon called the polar vortex has descended on much of the central and eastern United States, in Chicago. (Image: Reuters)
Schools across the US have shut down as a polar vortex casts a freezing spell over many countries in the northern hemisphere, virtually bringing life in many parts of the region to a virtual standstill.
Reuters reported a large swath of the United States was gripped by brutal cold and wind chills on Wednesday and Thursday as record-low temperatures caused by a blast of Arctic air moved across the Midwest and into Eastern states, prompting residents to stay indoors.
Offices have been shuttered, schools have been closed, and many basic services that one takes for granted have been suspended, including the US Postal services in some areas, despite their unofficially official motto of "neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers".
With parents trapped indoors with their kids and people not getting their Amazon orders, anything is a welcome distraction, including throwing pots of boiling water into the wind and seeing whether it becomes snow. No, seriously. It's that boring you guys. Or maybe it's a form of cathartic revenge, because revenge is a dish best served cold, teehee (stop groaning, you know I had to go there).
Either way, it's entertaining to watch, and apparently also to do.
See how some of these bored folks are 'chilling' below:
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Reuters reported a large swath of the United States was gripped by brutal cold and wind chills on Wednesday and Thursday as record-low temperatures caused by a blast of Arctic air moved across the Midwest and into Eastern states, prompting residents to stay indoors.
Offices have been shuttered, schools have been closed, and many basic services that one takes for granted have been suspended, including the US Postal services in some areas, despite their unofficially official motto of "neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers".
With parents trapped indoors with their kids and people not getting their Amazon orders, anything is a welcome distraction, including throwing pots of boiling water into the wind and seeing whether it becomes snow. No, seriously. It's that boring you guys. Or maybe it's a form of cathartic revenge, because revenge is a dish best served cold, teehee (stop groaning, you know I had to go there).
Either way, it's entertaining to watch, and apparently also to do.
See how some of these bored folks are 'chilling' below:
It was so cold in northern Wisconsin that boiling water instantly evaporated and formed a cloud of ice crystals https://t.co/qzgcvlGhXy pic.twitter.com/BOmf6fyV8D— CNN (@CNN) January 31, 2019
Throwing a pot of boiling water into the air, as one does. pic.twitter.com/NXbHS2hEDp— Nathan Goldbaum (@njgoldbaum) January 30, 2019
Throwing a cup of boiling water in the air, when it’s minus 27 degrees (celsius). #chicago #PolarVortex2019 pic.twitter.com/fgRZHnwVvo— Adam Roberts (@ARobertsjourno) January 30, 2019
How a science teacher passes the time in a snow day. AccuWeather records current air temp at -21°F and wind-chill at -46°F If you do this, make sure you toss it so that the wrong doesn't blow the boiling water back into you. pic.twitter.com/06M61HEa9l— Kathy Peake Morton (@kathyamorton) January 30, 2019
At -29 it’s officially cold enough to turn boiling water into snow! pic.twitter.com/FkGb3MmQoj— Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) January 29, 2019
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
-
Tuesday 29 January , 2019
Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
Tuesday 29 January , 2019 Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
Monday 28 January , 2019 Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Bank on Prajnesh, CSC Grass Courts to Upset Italy in Davis Cup
- Budget for Leisure: How a Millennial Mindset is Driving India's Economic Growth
- PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: 5,75,000 Register For India's Biggest Mobile Gaming Tournament
- Prehistoric Relatives? AI Detects That Ancient Human Ancestor Existed Before Us
- 'Hey Siri, Which is India's No.1 Premium Smartphone?' Asks OnePlus as it Trolls Apple
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results