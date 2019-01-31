LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Polar Vortex: Watch Bored Americans With No Chill Throw Boiling Water at Arctic Wind

Due to the polar vortex, offices have been shuttered, schools have been closed, and many basic services that one takes for granted have been suspended, including the US Postal services.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:January 31, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
Polar Vortex: Watch Bored Americans With No Chill Throw Boiling Water at Arctic Wind
The city skyline is seen from the North Avenue Beach at Lake Michigan, as bitter cold phenomenon called the polar vortex has descended on much of the central and eastern United States, in Chicago. (Image: Reuters)
Schools across the US have shut down as a polar vortex casts a freezing spell over many countries in the northern hemisphere, virtually bringing life in many parts of the region to a virtual standstill.

Reuters reported a large swath of the United States was gripped by brutal cold and wind chills on Wednesday and Thursday as record-low temperatures caused by a blast of Arctic air moved across the Midwest and into Eastern states, prompting residents to stay indoors.

Offices have been shuttered, schools have been closed, and many basic services that one takes for granted have been suspended, including the US Postal services in some areas, despite their unofficially official motto of "neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers".

With parents trapped indoors with their kids and people not getting their Amazon orders, anything is a welcome distraction, including throwing pots of boiling water into the wind and seeing whether it becomes snow. No, seriously. It's that boring you guys. Or maybe it's a form of cathartic revenge, because revenge is a dish best served cold, teehee (stop groaning, you know I had to go there).

Either way, it's entertaining to watch, and apparently also to do.

See how some of these bored folks are 'chilling' below:


















facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

