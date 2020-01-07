Take the pledge to vote

Someone 'Deliberately' Released Bedbugs in Walmart's Men's Section, Say Police

Two days after the first incident took place another bottle containing dead bugs was found in the men's clothing department.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 7, 2020, 3:42 PM IST
Representative Image. (Image credits: Reuters)

A Walmart based out in Pennsylvania is going through a police investigation after bed bugs were allegedly released in their store, said a report published in BBC.

A manager at the store claimed that the bedbugs were found in a pill bottle inside a coat for sale. The report claims that as per investigators the bed bugs were deliberately released in the shop. However, Walmart has stated that there is no evidence of any infestation in the store. Till now, no suspects have been identified, confirmed the police.

Two days after the first incident took place another bottle containing dead bugs was found in the men's clothing department.

A health safety company which was called to the store, confirmed that the insects were bedbugs.

"Our third-party pest management service has visited the store, and after conducting a thorough review found no evidence of an infestation. We believe this to be an isolated incident and are taking all the necessary steps to help ensure a safe environment for customers and associates," Walmart Spokesperson told the BBC.

There are 100 different species of bedbugs which can be found across the globe. They can live upto one year without a blood meal. Bedbug bites per say are not fatal, but an allergic reaction to multiple bites can require medical attention.

