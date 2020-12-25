Police Constable Carries Elderly Pilgrims on Back after They Faint during Trek in Andhra Pradesh

A police constable in Andhra Pradesh has been lauded for carrying two elderly devotees on his back after they fainted on their way.

On December 23, the elderly people were walking to the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati when Sheikh Arshad on-duty to Tirumala as part of Kadapa District Special Police.

Speaking to Indian Express, Arshad said that he was not so far when he heard that an old man and a woman have fainted and immediately needed assistance. He rushed to the spot and first carried the old man to a nearby roadside and then went back to carry the old woman on his back to the same place.

Arshad carried 58-year-old Mangi Nageswaramma for six kilometers to a hospital through dense hilly forest.

Lauding his efforts, the Andhra Pradesh police took to Twitter to share a snap of Arshad carrying the elderly pilgrim on his back and said, "#APPolice serves with pride & care: DGP lauds the gesture of on-duty constable Sheik Arshad for rescuing a 58 y/o lady pilgrim who fainted while walking up Tirumala hills by carrying her on his back for 6km to get medical aid. An inspirational act reflecting his devotion to duty."

#APPolice serves with pride & care: DGP lauds the gesture of on-duty constable Sheik Arshad for rescuing a 58 y/o lady pilgrim who fainted while walking up Tirumala hills by carrying her on his back for 6km to get medical aid. An inspirational act reflecting his devotion to duty.

Arshad's efforts didn't just impress the Andhra Police force but also netizens, who took to the post to hail the constable for his prompt action in serving the citizens.

In a similar incident in November, a traffic constable in Hyderabad had earned all-round appreciation after running almost two km to clear a traffic jam for an ambulance.

The video of G. Babji went viral over social media on Wednesday with netizens hailing his gesture to help an unknown patient being taken to a hospital.

The incident took place during peak hours between Abids GPO Junction and Andhra Bank Koti. However, it came to light on Wednesday after the police posted the video.

In the video, apparently shot by someone in the ambulance, the constable is seen running from GPO Junction towards Koti asking the motorists to make space for the ambulance. He ran beyond jurisdiction of his police station to ensure this.