Police Constable Takes Care of Baby as Mother Casts Vote in Tamil Nadu, Adorable Photo Goes Viral

In a true example of humane compassion, a photo has gone viral on social media that shows a policeman taking care of a baby while its mother had gone inside the polling booth to cast her vote in a place in Tamil Nadu. A photo of the constable, who is from Andhra Pradesh was shared by the Andhra police’s Twitter handle which mentions how the constable was deputed in Tamil Nadu during elections. The photo shows the uniformed policeman holding and looking at the baby outside a polling booth. The baby is a month-old, the post mentions.

The post was originally shared by Anantpur Police.

The Andhra Pradesh Police’s Twitter handle says," “AP Police’s humane face at Tamil Nadu Elections. Anantapur police constable deployed for Elections 2021 carried and lulled a 1-month-old crying baby until the mother’s return from the voting booth, winning the hearts of many."

The post has garnered much love and appreciation from everyone on social media.

Netizens reacted to the post and expressed their appreciation for the cop.

OMG!! So nice of him! Good job AP POLICE!— Likitha Koni (@KlmLikitha) April 6, 2021

Any time At any cost— Srinu Chelamsetti (@SrinuCh72826888) April 6, 2021

Polling concluded in 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu amid sporadic incidents of glitches in EVM and scuffles in some places.

