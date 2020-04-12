BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Police Constable Walks 450 Km from Kanpur to Jabalpur to Join Duty amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Image for representation | Credit: Reuters

Image for representation | Credit: Reuters

It took Constable Anand Pandey three days to reach Jabalpur from Kanpur on foot.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 10:55 AM IST
Share this:

The whole country is under a lockdown amid deadly coronavirus outbreak but there are people who are still keeping up their jobs at priority. Constable Anand Pandey walked for 450 km from Kanpur to Jabalpur to join his duty.

Resident of Bhauti in Kanpur, Pandey is posted in Jabalpur came on leave on February 20 as his wife was not well. He got stuck in Kanpur due to the lockdown but it didn''t stopped him from joining his duty. He started to walk from Kanpur on March 30 to reach Jabalpur. He also got lift from a few passerby.

It took three days to reach Jabalpur.

Inspector S.P.S Baghel and the entire staff of Omati police station appreciated the efforts of Pandey.

Pandey is now serving his duties at Ghantaghar Chowk in Jabalpur amid lockdown and curfew. Pandey, however, is not the first cop in the country who had to hitch a long walk to reach work amid the coronavirus crisis. Previously, 22-year-police constable Digvijay Sharma walked for nearly 20 hours during the 450-km journey from his hometown in Uttar Pradesh to Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh to join duty.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,367

    +733*  

  • Total Confirmed

    8,356

    +827*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    715

    +63*  

  • Total DEATHS

    273

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 12 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,269,952

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,783,724

    +3,981

  • Cured/Discharged

    404,865

     

  • Total DEATHS

    108,907

    +128
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres