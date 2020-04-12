Police Constable Walks 450 Km from Kanpur to Jabalpur to Join Duty amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The whole country is under a lockdown amid deadly coronavirus outbreak but there are people who are still keeping up their jobs at priority. Constable Anand Pandey walked for 450 km from Kanpur to Jabalpur to join his duty.

Resident of Bhauti in Kanpur, Pandey is posted in Jabalpur came on leave on February 20 as his wife was not well. He got stuck in Kanpur due to the lockdown but it didn''t stopped him from joining his duty. He started to walk from Kanpur on March 30 to reach Jabalpur. He also got lift from a few passerby.

It took three days to reach Jabalpur.

Inspector S.P.S Baghel and the entire staff of Omati police station appreciated the efforts of Pandey.

Pandey is now serving his duties at Ghantaghar Chowk in Jabalpur amid lockdown and curfew. Pandey, however, is not the first cop in the country who had to hitch a long walk to reach work amid the coronavirus crisis. Previously, 22-year-police constable Digvijay Sharma walked for nearly 20 hours during the 450-km journey from his hometown in Uttar Pradesh to Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh to join duty.