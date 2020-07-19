Police Detain 11 People after Raid for Secretly Working Out at Gym in Delhi

Eleven people, including three women and the gym owner, were found working out at a gym in Shahdara's Shivpuri area when the police raided the property on Saturday.

According to ANI, the police raided the gym and found 11 people working out without wearing a mask or maintaining social distancing. They have registered a case against the gym owner and the people present there.

A report by Timesnow said that the police had received a tip that a gym was secretly running in the area. They arrived to find the shutter half closed. The people working out in the gym were regulars who had not been able to work out since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed on March 24.

Gyms, swimming pools and other such places have still not been allowed to reopen and have been shut for over three months now. The Delhi government has issued guidelines to keep these places shut till further orders to curb the transmission of coronavirus.

India saw a record single-day jump of 38,902 COVID-19 cases, pushing its tally to 10,77,618 on Sunday. The death toll due to the disease rose to 26,816 with new 543 fatalities even as 23,672 patients have recuperated in the past 24 hours, the highest so far in a day, the data updated at 8am showed.