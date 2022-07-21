Police Dog Gets Sunglasses, Shoes for Protection Against Soaring Heat in US

As California state of the US witnesses high temperatures, the police department has made sure that not just the officers but the police dogs too are protected against the severe heat. The police have given special shoes and glasses to their dog before he sets out for his duty in the sun. Videos and pictures of the police dog named Thor were shared on Facebook by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, where he is seen sporting his new look. “If it is too hot for you, it is too hot for them!” the caption read.

In the clip, a police officer can be seen making the canine wear the special shoes made for him. The dog then gets on his feet wearing the small shoes while the police also equip him with some sunglasses to provide shield against the harsh sun rays. In the pictures, Thor is seen standing inside the police car while fully geared up and ready to respond to the call of duty.

Alongside the photos, the department wrote that temperatures were expected to rise in the region so they decided to provide the dog with some protection against the sun. They also urged people not to leave their dogs in vehicles and always check the temperature of the ground before letting them keep their feet down.

The post garnered numerous likes and prompted users to flock to the comment section and praise the police department’s move. “Thank you for the post, most people are oblivious of that and I see it all the time and it’s very hard not to say something,” one user wrote. Another found it awesome and wrote, “A partner taking care of his partner.” Some others thanked the canine for his service and highlighted how charming he was looking in the protective gear.

