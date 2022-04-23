Police Dog Invades Brazilian Football Pitch, Runs off with Ball in Mouth | WATCH

Football fields with intense matches going on them have been invaded quite a few times by fans. While some want to meet their favourite players, others just want to get booed by the entire stadium, whatever the fun there is in that. But a dog invading the football field is quite rare. One such rare moment was witnessed during the finals of a Brazilian state championship where a member of the K-9 unit entered the fields and paused the match for a good minute or two. The match, played between teams Nautico and Retro, was at one of its high points where a player took a shot at the goal post. This is when the dog is seen mingling among the players on the field.

Seeing the vast and lush green fields, the dog started running around. While some players froze on the field in fear, some tried to assist the dog out of the field but failed. Probably bored by running around, the dog was looking for a new muse and that’s when the football caught its attention. The dog sprinted at full speed and caught hold of the ball. Content with the ball in the mouth, the dog started sprinting on the field again.

Eventually, the four-legged creature was distracted by a police officer with a second ball and was caught on the leash. He was then escorted out of the match.

Um cachorro da POLÍCIA invadiu o campo na final do Pernambucano! E o bichinho queria a bola… pic.twitter.com/6wqhMKLuCq — ge (@geglobo) April 21, 2022

The video, having amassed more than 20 lakh views, also garnered some amazing reactions from the netizens.

“The sheer, unbridled joy of this police dog! He is having the time of his life,” wrote one user.

The sheer, unbriddled joy of this police dog!! He's having the time of his life running around in the football field and fetching the ball! https://t.co/Rsbo8gtnOI — 🏳️‍🌈 Zebra Weirdo (@ZebraWeirdo) April 22, 2022

“Dog of the match,” wrote another.

dog of the match https://t.co/mnT9PjLQp9 — 奥德修斯 (@dem_o_cracia) April 22, 2022

Haha. I missed this yesterday. This police dog decided to go on break and play a little football with the boys🐶⚽️ https://t.co/RAWGwfVDw3 — Jeremy Morgan ; 🏴‍☠️ (@porpster) April 22, 2022

Awww, he just wanted to PLAY! ⚽️ https://t.co/YrJo6pUlS0 — Jerrad Isch (@jcisch) April 22, 2022

Best bit if a soccer match I have ever watched! Seriously. If dogs played soccer ⚽️ I would become a soccer fan! 👏👏 https://t.co/YiXrTt2mcd — Gus Ribeiro 🇺🇦 🏳️‍🌈 (@gusribeiro81) April 22, 2022

Dog being dog https://t.co/1psrMtfuhQ — Spectacled Langour (@SpectacledLangr) April 22, 2022

The police officials also shared a picture of the doggo and the ball he acquired from the field.

O CRIMINOSO / A PROVA DO CRIME 😂 pic.twitter.com/5TQdFNhkp3 — Federação Pernambucana de Futebol (@fpfpe) April 21, 2022

