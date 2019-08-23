Police Feed Thief over Dozen of Bananas and 2 Papayas to Recover Swallowed Gold Chain

Police in Rajasthan force-fed over a dozen bananas and two papayas to a thief who swallowed a gold chain to cover up his crime.

Gangashahar police station in-charge Subhash Bijarania told Hindustan Times that cops arrested two men who had snatched a gold chain from a woman shopping in Gangashahar area of Bikaner on Tuesday evening.

However, one of them identified as the snatcher on the basis of CCTV footage, swallowed the chain when police raided his hideout.

The accused identified as Rakesh “even released a taunting burp at the police,” according to the Times of India.

The cops took the accused to hospital where X-rays “showed pieces of gold chain lodged in his gut,” Bijarania said.

“Doctors advised us to put him on a course of potassium-rich food and feed him bananas and papaya instead of endoscopic surgery.”

The police then ordered more than a dozen bananas and two papayas and fed them to Rakesh.

The chain was recovered the next morning when Rakesh emptied his bowels.

Police also arrested Rakesh’s accomplice Vikram and both men are being questioned about their alleged involvement in other snatching cases.

In 2016, the Mumbai police were forced to take a similar recourse to recover a swallowed gold chain from a thief.

The 25-year-old man had been handed over to the police after being caught and thrashed by people for snatching a woman’s chain in Ghatkopar area.

Police had force-fed him four dozen bananas after an X-Ray showed the metallic object lodged inside his stomach.

He was then escorted to a bathroom and ordered to wash the chain with phenyl.

In a similar case from 2013, police in the Thane district of Maharashtra had force-fed a thief 96 bananas to recover an 11g gold chain.

