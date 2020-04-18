Police Helps Complete Toddlers' Birthday, Brings Cake During Lockdown

In what is a very touching gesture from policemen on duty during the trying times of the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in India and the world, a four-year-old girl was able to celebrate her birthday.

The incident happened in the area of the Police Station in Fatehpuri Beri.

In a photo shared by ANI, the young girl can be seen wearing a birthday hat with a birthday cake in front of her, which was brought to her by one of the policemen over there.

Today on birthday of a 4-yr-old girl, the daughter of a labourer,a cake was arranged by staff of Police Station Fatehpuri Beri&her birthday was celebrated with her friends in community kitchen at the labour camp there. The girl is a resident of Chandan Hulla village: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/Y1KhZ6UUXq — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

The girl is a resident of Chandan Hulla village, the Delhi Police confirmed according to ANI.

Meanwhile in the Mansa district in Punjab, the police were on hand once again and helped a one-year old celebrate her birthday.

In a video posted on Twitter by the Punjab Police Department, the policemen are seen delivering a birthday cake to the family of the one-year old.

Mansa Police's sweet gesture for Maira's 1st birthday. Policemen gave her a surprise by delivering a Birthday Cake at her doorsteps.#TuhadiSevaSadaFarz #PunjabFightsCorona #Punjabpoliceindia@pp_mansa pic.twitter.com/nqL2nhfbDs — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 18, 2020

The family was overjoyed!

The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3 as the number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 14,378, which includes 480 deaths till now.