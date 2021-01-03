News18» News»Buzz»Good Samaritan Alert: Police Officer Women Shoplifting, Buys Them Christmas Dinner


Good Samaritan Alert: Police Officer Women Shoplifting, Buys Them Christmas Dinner
Image credits: AP.
The officer says he was reminded of his own children and used his own money to buy $250 in grocery gift cards.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: January 03, 2021, 16:19 IST
A Massachusetts police officer declined to charge two women accused of trying to steal groceries for the children — and instead bought them Christmas dinner.
Somerset Officer Matt Lima responded to a report of shoplifting Dec. 20 at Stop & Shop, where two women with two young children were accused of putting groceries into bags at a self-checkout kiosk without scanning them.
The women said they had fallen on hard times and were trying to provide a Christmas dinner for the children. Lima says he was reminded of his own children and used his own money to buy $250 in grocery gift cards.
“His actions exemplify what it means to protect and serve the members of our community,” Chief George McNeil said on the department’s website.