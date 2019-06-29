Take the pledge to vote

Police Officer Pulls Over 10-Month Old Daughter for 'Driving' On Wrong Side of the Road

The video, which has garnered over five lakh views, saw a number of people commenting on the adorable post.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 29, 2019, 3:43 PM IST
Police Officer Pulls Over 10-Month Old Daughter for 'Driving' On Wrong Side of the Road
The video, which has garnered over five lakh views, saw a number of people commenting on the adorable post.
It seems that this American Cop really believes that no one should be above law, not even his toddler daughter.

A police officer in the US recently pulled over his own daughter for driving down the wrong side of the road.

The catch, his daughter is only 10-months old, and was riding her toy car. A video of the Orlando Police Department officer Alex Kipp abiding by the law and king his daughter's paper is melting hearts online.

Taking to their social media page, the Orlando Police Department posted the adorable video with the caption, "OPD Officer Alex Kipp was returning home from work last week when he pulled over his daughter Talynn for driving on the wrong side of the road.

When asked to show her driver's license, registration, and proof of insurance, Talynn proceeded to laugh at Officer Kipp and was subsequently let go with just a warning."

In the video, one can see the toddler, who on noticing her dad just bursts out laughing, to which Kipp responds, "“I don’t believe this is a laughing matter," which only prompts some more giggling on Talynn's part.

The video, which has garnered over five lakh views, saw a number of people commenting on the adorable post.

One user wrote, "This is precious beyond words. We need to remember law enforcement has a family that needs them to come home after work. This video will be more and more precious as time passes. Thank you for sharing," while another posted, "Thanks officer for your moment of love, and your service to our community. God will be with you at all times and keep you safe. I’ll pray for all law enforcement. Blessings."

A third user further wrote, "So sweet. May you, officer, and your family have a safe and long life together."

