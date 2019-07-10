Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Police Officers Encounter the Most Unexpected Intruder in Station, Video Goes Viral

The Facebook video two officers of the law entering the police station's garage and jumping as the squirrel appears.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 10, 2019, 4:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Police Officers Encounter the Most Unexpected Intruder in Station, Video Goes Viral
A squirrel gathers food in Central Park in the Manhattan borough of New York February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: ANIMALS ENVIRONMENT)
Loading...

A video of an incident shared by the Stratham Police Department on their Facebook shows two cops having to chase an unusual intruder out of the police station.

The Facebook video two officers of the law entering the police station's garage and jumping as the squirrel appears. Sargent Emerson and Officer Doucette can be seen chasing the rodent as it scurries across the floor.

Sharing the video on Facebook, the Police Department wrote, "Here is the video of the year... Sgt. Emerson and Off. Doucette had a little run in with a squirrel in our sally port. PLEASE NOTE, the squirrel was NOT injured at all...oh, and the boys were okay too..."

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 13 thousand times and has been shared almost 80 times. A number of people have commented on it.

One user Linda Ann Reynolds wrote, "Just Precious. I see a new dance - The Shew Squirrel Dance. Cool moves Heroes!. The Stratham Catch and Release Program. "

A second user Louise Marie hilariously thanked the department for the video, saying, "Thank you for sharing how well our boys can dance!! Great moves. "

They were not the only ones, one John Mitchell Ehlers wrote, "I believe you could charge the squirrel with breaking and entering, " while a fourth social media Mike, hilariously commented, "Was the squirrel charged with impersonating a police officer? Lol great video glad everyone involved is ok!!"

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram