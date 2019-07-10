Police Officers Encounter the Most Unexpected Intruder in Station, Video Goes Viral

A video of an incident shared by the Stratham Police Department on their Facebook shows two cops having to chase an unusual intruder out of the police station.

The Facebook video two officers of the law entering the police station's garage and jumping as the squirrel appears. Sargent Emerson and Officer Doucette can be seen chasing the rodent as it scurries across the floor.

Sharing the video on Facebook, the Police Department wrote, "Here is the video of the year... Sgt. Emerson and Off. Doucette had a little run in with a squirrel in our sally port. PLEASE NOTE, the squirrel was NOT injured at all...oh, and the boys were okay too..."

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 13 thousand times and has been shared almost 80 times. A number of people have commented on it.

One user Linda Ann Reynolds wrote, "Just Precious. I see a new dance - The Shew Squirrel Dance. Cool moves Heroes!. The Stratham Catch and Release Program. "

A second user Louise Marie hilariously thanked the department for the video, saying, "Thank you for sharing how well our boys can dance!! Great moves. "

They were not the only ones, one John Mitchell Ehlers wrote, "I believe you could charge the squirrel with breaking and entering, " while a fourth social media Mike, hilariously commented, "Was the squirrel charged with impersonating a police officer? Lol great video glad everyone involved is ok!!"