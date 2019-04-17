SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Police Post Photo of Missing Harvard Law Professor on Twitter, Netizens Find Him

Cambridge Police's Twitter handle posted the photo renowned Harvard law professor, author and activist Charles Ogletree, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease, and had been missing from his home.

News18.com

Updated:April 17, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Police Post Photo of Missing Harvard Law Professor on Twitter, Netizens Find Him
Prof Charles Ogletree (Image credit: Twitter/Cambridge Police)
Loading...
Even though it is annoying, Twitter often proves itself to be the a place of wonderful miracles. And Wednesday witnessed one such incident occur over the micro-blogging site that melting the hearts of thousands around the globe.

Cambridge Police's Twitter handle posted the photo renowned Harvard law professor, author and activist Charles Ogletree, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease. The tweet said that the professor was missing and that he was last seen at his home in Pemberton. It further sought the public's help on the locating the man, who was suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

"The #CambMA Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 66-year-old man, who has Alzheimer’s. Charles Ogletree was last seen at his Pemberton Street home in Cambridge today at approximately 5:40 p.m.," the tweet read.




Alzheimer's a degenerative disease in which patients start to have temporary spells of amnesia which slowly grow longer and more frequent as the condition deepens. It is the number one cause for dementia.

In further comments, the police informed people of what he had been wearing when seen last and whom to contact if they found him.







Lo and behold! In just about two hours, good news arrived.

The police department announced that Prof Olgletree had been located in Boston and that he was being brought back to Cambridge by officers in Boston police.







A Twitter user by the name of Pat jan (@Patjan19) wrote that they spotted the Professor in Brighton. "he was in brighton house of pizza. When we saw that he was lost we found him and called the police to help him get home," Pat wrote.








Many on Twitter including the Professor's former students expressed relief at their beloved Professor being found safe and sound. Netizens also hailed Cambridge Police for their presence of mind in posting the information on social media that further enhanced the search operations. People also thanked Pat for their kindness.
















Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram