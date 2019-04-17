Police Post Photo of Missing Harvard Law Professor on Twitter, Netizens Find Him

🚨🚨 MISSING PERSON 🚨🚨



The #CambMA Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 66-year-old man, who has Alzheimer’s. Charles Ogletree was last seen at his Pemberton Street home in Cambridge today at approximately 5:40 p.m. pic.twitter.com/jic9SkdJzt — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) April 17, 2019

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur hood and black cap. He was also wearing black pants and black shoes. He is 5’10, has a thin build and a mustache.



Anyone who sees Ogletree or may have info about his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or 617-349-3300. — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) April 17, 2019

Our extensive search continues at this hour. We will provide any significant updates as they become available. — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) April 17, 2019

Update: Great news. Professor Ogletree has been located in Boston. Officers are in the process of bringing him back to Cambridge. #cambma — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) April 17, 2019

Thanks to everyone who assisted with this search, including our social media followers, media partners, @MAEnviroPolice and @bostonpolice. — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) April 17, 2019

he was in brighton house of pizza. When we saw that he was lost we found him and called the police to help him get home — Pat jan (@Patjan19) April 17, 2019

He is safe found him in brighton and gave him a slice of pizza as well — Pat jan (@Patjan19) April 17, 2019

Prof. Ogletree is a legend to those of us who studied law in the 1980s. Glad he is safe and headed home. — Jeffrey L. Abrams (@chathamdad) April 17, 2019

Did you know what a brilliant wonderful man this was who you rescued? https://t.co/ZHe2NOFj9F — Lauri T. (@laurirose) April 17, 2019

I've had some experience with a person with Alzheimers deciding to go on a walk-about. I can empathize with the feelings of alarm and relief experienced by friends of Prof. Ogletree. — Karen J (@KaJo503) April 17, 2019

Wow didn’t know professor ogletree has Alzheimers so happy he was found and is safe but finding out this way is just terrible. He has a brilliant legal mind. — Daniel (@Oracle_Dave23) April 17, 2019

