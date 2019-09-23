Police Pull over 'Flying Taxi' for Speeding on River in Paris

A 'Sea Bubbles'- a water taxi that appears to be flying, was pulled over by the police for “over speeding” during trails along the River Seine in Paris.

Developed by French startup SeaBubbles, the electric-powered boat called the water taxi produces “no noise, no waves and no pollution” owing to an innovative design that makes it appear as though it is hovering above the water. River police interrupted the tests over concerns it was going too fast, reported The Independent.

“Our vehicle has the right to go at 30km/h, when normally the speed limit on the river is 12km/h. So they just pulled us over to check our paperwork and make sure that all was in order,” said Anders Bringdal, co-founder of SeaBubbles .

The company is hopeful of its water taxis helping in reducing road traffic by making use of rivers, lakes and other waterways in urban environments. By doing so, the startup claims it will be able to deliver people to their destinations “at car speed, for the price of a regular cab, with no impact on the environment nor on the city’s infrastructure”.

Promotional text on the firm’s website says, “Think James Bond car, available for everybody, but with zero wave, zero noise, zero CO2 emissions”.

The electric vehicles are expected to be introduced in next year in Paris and cities in Holland and the US.

Bringdal said there would be 20 to 40 vehicles in each city, depending on whether an operator wants to use the 5-person Seabubbles primarily as water taxis or tourist vehicles.

However, there are naysayers of the concept of flying cars. Technology entrepreneur Elon Musk claims that this method of transport poses a significant threat to the safety of people on the ground.

“There will be zillions of these things flying all over the place and, inevitably, somebody’s not going to service their car properly and they’re going to drop a hubcap and it’s going to guillotine somebody,” Musk had said at an event last year.

