Police Recover Stolen Gun Made to Look Like a Toy from Former Convicted Criminal

A toy-like stolen gun has been recovered by Idaho Falls Police. The police, on checking the serial number of the gun, found that the gun was stolen in September this year from an unlocked vehicle. The police on December 24 received an information about two people sitting in a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot and possibly using illegal drugs, after which they went on to search and found the gun.

According to the report published by Local news 8, the people who were sitting inside the vehicle were identified as Karlee Kuck (aged 24) and Simon Martinez of 38 years. Both of them belong to Idaho Falls. The two were taken into custody after which Kuck revealed that the gun belongs to Martinez and it was in her purse because Martinez was a convicted criminal and was not allowed to carry a firearm.

The officers not only found the gun inside the vehicle but they also found several types of illegal drugs and paraphernalia inside the car. Police had arrested the driver of the vehicle, Kuck on the charges of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance – Heroin, Methamphetamine, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, while Martinez was arrested on the charge of Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance – Heroin, Felony Drug Trafficking in Cocaine and Methamphetamine, Felony Possession of Stolen Property, Felony Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted criminal, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The duo was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

As per the reports, Martinez is already convicted with Bonneville County Warrant with an original charge of Drug Trafficking with a $500,000 bond.

Recently, a stolen vehicle with two loaded guns has also been recovered by Ontario Provincial Police. The accused who has been arrested by the police for the same is of 19 years and is already facing 27 charges, including possession of break-in instruments, uttering threats-cause death of bodily harm, two counts of possession of firearm and ammunition prohibition order and two counts of possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with. According to the report published by CTV News, the accused after getting arrested even threatened the police to kill them and their families. However, he was taken into custody.

The reports also stated that the police also found 22 caliber rifle, six suspected Valium pills, cannabis paraphernalia, break-in tools, a mask, personal cheques and several bank cards.