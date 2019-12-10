Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Police Seize Unusual Package of Air Fryer Containing 20 Pounds of Meth Sent as Gift

Narcotics officers were able to intercept the parcel containing about $100,000 worth of drugs.

Associated Press

Updated:December 10, 2019, 9:15 AM IST
Police Seize Unusual Package of Air Fryer Containing 20 Pounds of Meth Sent as Gift
Representative image by Reuters.

It may be the holiday season, but police in Kentucky confiscated an unusual gift being delivered to a Kentucky man’s home — a package with about 20 pounds (9 kilograms) of meth that was shipped through the mail inside of an air fryer.

Narcotics officers were able to intercept the parcel containing about $100,000 worth of drugs, Louisville Metro police said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The package was delivered to a suspect’s home where officers obtained a search warrant to collect it, the Major Case Unit confirmed to news outlets. The suspect wasn’t home at the time of seizure.

Photos posted by the police department show at least seven packages of drugs wrapped in plastic alongside the Hamilton Beach brand air fryer and the box it came in.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

