Police Station in Amritsar Says No Gifts this Diwali, to Hold Community Kitchen for Poor

For Station House Officer (SHO) and Covid-19 warrior Sanjiv Kumar Sharma, who heads a police station in this Punjab city, Diwali means no gifts from business associates keen to use the festival to 'deepen ties'.

He posted a notice outside the police station in Vallah locality, asking the public not to bring or offer a Diwali gift to him or any police employee.

In fact, Inspector Sharma, 57, who is known for giving away substantial sums to aid society, asks the people to distribute the gifts meant for him and his staff to the poor.

"My entire staff has pledged not to accept any Diwali gift from anyone," an elated Sharma told IANS.

He said, in fact, the entire staff of the police station is holding a community kitchen for the poor on Diwali i.e. November 14.

The police official also called upon other government officials and employees to do the same.

President's Medal awardee Sharma, who has devoted 36 years in the police force, was in news for exceptional services in Amritsar city in the battle against Covid-19 by risking his own safety.

Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta has commended him for exceptional services during the pandemic.