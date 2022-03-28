Police Stop Black Man in England for Wearing Coat During Summer

A 20-year-old African-American man was stopped and searched by the Police in Croydon, South London, England, on grounds of wearing clothes not appropriate for the weather. Eric Boateng-Taylor, who also goes by the name, Carter Jr., was on his way to work after buying some toilet rolls from the store when he was apprehended by two police officers. The officers stopped Eric and started enquiring about why he was wearing a coat in such hot weather. According to the police, the area where Eric was stopped is “well-known for drug dealing.” Eric was stopped under the Misuse of Drugs Act and the officers told him that he was “not dressed for the weather.”

Eric, being quick on his feet, got his phone out and recorded the entire conversation with the law enforcement officials patrolling in the area. In the video, Eric is heard saying, “I’ll wear whatever I want,” replying to the officer persistently asking, “Why are you wearing a coat.” The officer is heard saying, “I am asking what are you wearing?” When Eric replies to the question, another officer states, “You are not dressed for the warm weather. It is very warm, it is hot. It just seems odd.”

Take a look at the video here:

Imagine being detained by the Police because you are…checks notes: “…not dressed for the climate” Jesus…of…Nazareth! pic.twitter.com/02NIn9irNS— Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) March 25, 2022

Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 20 lakh views and roughly 80,000 impressions from netizens in the formof likes, retweets, and comments.

One user cited the video to show “what institutional racism looks like.”

If you don’t know what institutional racism looks like ⬇️ https://t.co/BoOWH0y0yr— Vickie Cox (@vickiecoxx) March 28, 2022

Another user wrote, “Imagine getting stopped for this. Harassment for real. Yet I do not see white people getting stopped like this.”

Imagine getting stopped for this🤯harassment for real. Yet I don’t see white people getting stopped like this https://t.co/yIslP5Ki9a— Bhavin Patel (@Bhavvv17) March 27, 2022

This user mentioned, “One more thing you cannot do as a black person: Be cold?”

one more thing you can’t do as a black person: be cold? https://t.co/tkTo2bfgPB— ⁷ (@userbfIy) March 27, 2022

One user highlighted the fact that the female officer in the duo even started arresting Eric on the basis of wearing a coat.

Pure and blatant racism.Note the female officer began making the arrest; complete abuse of power and control. Unnecessary distress on this guy. Those officers need struck off. @MayorofLondon @metpoliceuk You should be ashamed. https://t.co/dK9Kw1UyB6 — Male Victims of Domestic Abuse Scotland 🇺🇦 (@MaleScotland) March 26, 2022

In an interview with ITV, Eric stated that he feels violated and seeks an apology from the officers. “This incident messed up my whole evening. The evidence is right there in the video. It will be played over in court,” said Eric.

