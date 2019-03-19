English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitter Titters: Police Use Pepper Spray On Crowd, Wind Blows It Back on Officers' Faces
Image: Reuters
Police officers in Bulgaria's capital Sofia had a rough weekend, and they have no one else to blame except themselves. Local news agencies reported that crowds of protesters had taken to the streets to block the roads to the nation's parliament, as they demanded early elections.
Police officers quickly reached the scenes of protest and attempted to disperse the crowd, but their attempts literally backfired. In a clip that's now gone viral, one officer can be seen unleashing a can of pepper spray, directly into the wind, which naturally makes it blow right back in to the amassed officers.
Bulgarian authorities have since stated that no one was seriously hurt during the incident. Meanwhile, footage of the faux-pas has gone viral on social media, with multiple clips showing the hapless police officers falling victim to their own devices.
Bulgarian police used pepper spray against protesters in front of parliament, but didn't take the wind direction into account pic.twitter.com/B8b7uQyIEG— Jasper Neve (@JasperNeve) March 17, 2019
Pro tip for protestors: always conduct your protests upwind of the police.— Vincent Kinian (@Video_Game_King) March 17, 2019
Reminded me of Annie in Community pic.twitter.com/kL1twkq6ny— N A N A (@Okundayor) March 17, 2019
Hit them with that pic.twitter.com/Sw8yYK5m0Z— STEWY P NEWTON (@BIGStewbacca) March 18, 2019
Literally "IN YOUR FACE", hah— peycheng (@IComeInPeas) March 18, 2019
