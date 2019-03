Twitter Titters: Police Use Pepper Spray On Crowd, Wind Blows It Back on Officers' Faces

Bulgarian police used pepper spray against protesters in front of parliament, but didn't take the wind direction into account pic.twitter.com/B8b7uQyIEG — Jasper Neve (@JasperNeve) March 17, 2019

Pro tip for protestors: always conduct your protests upwind of the police. — Vincent Kinian (@Video_Game_King) March 17, 2019

Reminded me of Annie in Community pic.twitter.com/kL1twkq6ny — N A N A (@Okundayor) March 17, 2019

Hit them with that pic.twitter.com/Sw8yYK5m0Z — STEWY P NEWTON (@BIGStewbacca) March 18, 2019

Literally "IN YOUR FACE", hah — peycheng (@IComeInPeas) March 18, 2019

Police officers in Bulgaria's capital Sofia had a rough weekend, and they have no one else to blame except themselves. Local news agencies reported that crowds of protesters had taken to the streets to block the roads to the nation's parliament, as they demanded early elections.Police officers quickly reached the scenes of protest and attempted to disperse the crowd, but their attempts literally backfired. In a clip that's now gone viral, one officer can be seen unleashing a can of pepper spray, directly into the wind, which naturally makes it blow right back in to the amassed officers.Bulgarian authorities have since stated that no one was seriously hurt during the incident. Meanwhile, footage of the faux-pas has gone viral on social media, with multiple clips showing the hapless police officers falling victim to their own devices.Twitter users had a field day with the viral content, and many folks had various pieces of advice for the poor cops.