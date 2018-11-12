Policeman Turns Jonty Rhodes to Catch Shaun Marsh in the Stands During Aus Vs RSA Match
A legend.
Image credits: Cricket Tasmania / @crickettas | Twitter
The pair shared a 252-run stand to power the Proteas to 320-5 in the third and final match in Hobart -- a record fourth-wicket partnership by South Africa against the hosts in Australia.
In response, Shaun Marsh scored a magnificent 106 (102), sending the ball four times out of the park. This was when Officer Frank, who was patrolling the stands, came into the picture.
One of the gigantic sixes launched by Marsh deep into the crowd found its way into the safe hands of the Tasmanian cop, who tumbled during his heroic efforts but managed to hold on to the white ball.
Impressed by his own catching skills, the cop rose back on his feet and celebrated the moment by launching the ball into the galaxy.
OK Tasmania, we're sorry ... this guy just saved your catching reputation
📺 Watch LIVE on Fox Cricket &
📰 join our match centre: https://t.co/RzCgoitiLO #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/7sDIR9CW06
— FOX SPORTS Cricket (@FoxCricket) November 11, 2018
“I’ve seen a lot of catches dropped today and I thought, ‘I’m not dropping this one, whatever it takes,’ so I’ve gone down with the ball, torn my brand new pants but it’s worth it,” Frank told Fox Sports. “It had a fair bit on it and it wasn’t slowing down. It got me around there, got my hands around it,” he added.
Frank the cop explaining that impressive catch to @Neroli_M_FOX
He's the hero Hobart needed
📺 Watch LIVE on Fox Cricket &
📰 join our match centre: https://t.co/RzCgoitiLO #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/ETTEsDhneO
— FOX SPORTS Cricket (@FoxCricket) November 11, 2018
Frank's catch was even more special as the ball slipped out of buttery fingers of spectators on several occasions earlier during the day.
Tasmania ... learn how to catch!
Maybe get some lessons off 'Sweater Guy' from Adelaide...
📺 Watch LIVE on Fox Cricket &
📰 join our match centre: https://t.co/RzCgoitiLO #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/Q5cCPeX8QI
— FOX SPORTS Cricket (@FoxCricket) November 11, 2018
And became the meme of the match.
Tassie crowd #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/M5tQuqkvMx
— Tim Michell (@tim_michell) November 11, 2018
However, Frank saved the day for the Tasmanians.
Top grab, @TasmaniaPolice. One of the few crowd catches of the day! 👏#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/inCUKuvKxL
— Cricket Tasmania (@crickettas) November 11, 2018
#AUSvSA Good catch in the crowd there by a member of the @TasmaniaPolice
— Ian Gorton ⭕ (@IanGorton) November 11, 2018
Finally a catch is taken...by a security staff on the grass banks!#AUSvRSA #AUSvSA @cricketcomau
— Debarjun (@debarjun140989) November 11, 2018
Nice catch by the copper at the cricket. Took a tumble and still held on to it. #AUSvSA
— Jophiss Saba (@sabathejoe) November 11, 2018
So many dropped catches in the crowd today, but then it's the safe hands from the policeman in the stands off the SMarsh six! #AUSvSA https://t.co/KUkAdcYWNc
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 11, 2018
However, Marsh and Marcus Stoinis' efforts couldn't save the day for the home team as Proteas ended up winning the match by 40 runs. Pace spearheads Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn both took three wickets in controlled and disciplined spells.
The victory handed South Africa their first ODI series win in Australia since 2009.
The final scorecard read:
RSA: 320/5
Australia: 280/9
