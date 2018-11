Policeman Turns Jonty Rhodes to Catch Shaun Marsh in the Stands During Aus Vs RSA Match

OK Tasmania, we're sorry ... this guy just saved your catching reputation



David Miller (139) and Faf du Plessis' (125) massive fourth-wicket stand against the Aussies may have been the talk of the town but a policeman's catching skills managed to steal the show on Sunday.The pair shared a 252-run stand to power the Proteas to 320-5 in the third and final match in Hobart -- a record fourth-wicket partnership by South Africa against the hosts in Australia.In response, Shaun Marsh scored a magnificent 106 (102), sending the ball four times out of the park. This was when Officer Frank, who was patrolling the stands, came into the picture.One of the gigantic sixes launched by Marsh deep into the crowd found its way into the safe hands of the Tasmanian cop, who tumbled during his heroic efforts but managed to hold on to the white ball.Impressed by his own catching skills, the cop rose back on his feet and celebrated the moment by launching the ball into the galaxy.“I’ve seen a lot of catches dropped today and I thought, ‘I’m not dropping this one, whatever it takes,’ so I’ve gone down with the ball, torn my brand new pants but it’s worth it,” Frank told Fox Sports. “It had a fair bit on it and it wasn’t slowing down. It got me around there, got my hands around it,” he added.Frank's catch was even more special as the ball slipped out of buttery fingers of spectators on several occasions earlier during the day.And became the meme of the match.However, Frank saved the day for the Tasmanians.However, Marsh and Marcus Stoinis' efforts couldn't save the day for the home team as Proteas ended up winning the match by 40 runs. Pace spearheads Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn both took three wickets in controlled and disciplined spells.The victory handed South Africa their first ODI series win in Australia since 2009.RSA: 320/5Australia: 280/9