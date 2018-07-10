English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Polish Historian Didn't 'Paws' After a Cat Decided To Climb On His Head During an Interview
Purrfect.
Image credits: Rudy Bouma / Twitter
A television interview about Poland’s controversial removal of its top Supreme Court judge took a serious turn when Jerzy Targalski's cat decided to hog some spotlight.
Polish historian and political scientist Jerzy Targalski was being interviewed by Nieuwsuur journalist Rudy Bouma when his cat decided to join in the discussion.
Sharing the video on Twitter, Rudy Bouma wrote, "The Polish historian & political scientist Jerzy Targalski remained completely unruffled during our interview when this happened."
Here's the video:
As Mashable reports, this isn't the first time Targalski's cat-- Lisio has decided to join his human in front of the television cameras.
Earlier this month, in an interview with Polish public broadcaster Telewizja Republika, Lisio was seen snoozing behind Targalski.
Image credits: TELEWIZJA REPUBLIKA
Also Watch
Polish historian and political scientist Jerzy Targalski was being interviewed by Nieuwsuur journalist Rudy Bouma when his cat decided to join in the discussion.
Sharing the video on Twitter, Rudy Bouma wrote, "The Polish historian & political scientist Jerzy Targalski remained completely unruffled during our interview when this happened."
Here's the video:
The Polish historian & political scientist Jerzy Targalski remained completely unruffled during our interview when this happened♂️ pic.twitter.com/4dLi16Pq1H
— Rudy Bouma (@rudybouma) July 7, 2018
As Mashable reports, this isn't the first time Targalski's cat-- Lisio has decided to join his human in front of the television cameras.
Earlier this month, in an interview with Polish public broadcaster Telewizja Republika, Lisio was seen snoozing behind Targalski.
Image credits: TELEWIZJA REPUBLIKA
Also Watch
-
Watch: The News That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Wonder Woman : Kolkata Lady Ferries Passengers on a Rickshaw
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Meet The ‘Coconut Boy’ of India
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Watch: The Week That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
Watch: The News That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Wonder Woman : Kolkata Lady Ferries Passengers on a Rickshaw
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Meet The ‘Coconut Boy’ of India
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Watch: The Week That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Revealed! How Justin Bieber's Ex Selena Gomez Really Feels About His Engagement to Hailey Baldwin
- Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar - Legendary Batsman Turns 69
- The Person Who Played Cupid in Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Love Story is Finally Revealed
- Justin Bieber Confirms Engagement to Hailey Baldwin in Romantic Post: I'll Always Put You First
- WWE Star John Cena is Taking Life Lessons From Shah Rukh Khan. Here's Proof.