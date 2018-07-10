GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Polish Historian Didn't 'Paws' After a Cat Decided To Climb On His Head During an Interview

Purrfect.

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:July 10, 2018, 10:48 AM IST
Image credits: Rudy Bouma / Twitter
A television interview about Poland’s controversial removal of its top Supreme Court judge took a serious turn when Jerzy Targalski's cat decided to hog some spotlight.

Polish historian and political scientist Jerzy Targalski was being interviewed by Nieuwsuur ‏journalist Rudy Bouma when his cat decided to join in the discussion.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Rudy Bouma wrote, "The Polish historian & political scientist Jerzy Targalski remained completely unruffled during our interview when this happened."



Here's the video:



As Mashable reports, this isn't the first time Targalski's cat-- Lisio has decided to join his human in front of the television cameras.

Earlier this month, in an interview with Polish public broadcaster Telewizja Republika, Lisio was seen snoozing behind Targalski.

cat nap

Image credits: TELEWIZJA REPUBLIKA

