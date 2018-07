Polish Historian Didn't 'Paws' After a Cat Decided To Climb On His Head During an Interview

The Polish historian & political scientist Jerzy Targalski remained completely unruffled during our interview when this happened‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4dLi16Pq1H

A television interview about Poland’s controversial removal of its top Supreme Court judge took a serious turn when Jerzy Targalski's cat decided to hog some spotlight.Polish historian and political scientist Jerzy Targalski was being interviewed by Nieuwsuur ‏journalist Rudy Bouma when his cat decided to join in the discussion.Sharing the video on Twitter, Rudy Bouma wrote, "The Polish historian & political scientist Jerzy Targalski remained completely unruffled during our interview when this happened."Here's the video:As Mashable reports, this isn't the first time Targalski's cat-- Lisio has decided to join his human in front of the television cameras.Earlier this month, in an interview with Polish public broadcaster Telewizja Republika , Lisio was seen snoozing behind Targalski.Image credits: TELEWIZJA REPUBLIKA