Polish Motorsports Fans Watch their Favourite Teams from Rented Cranes amid Social Distancing

Coronavirus has made it complicated for sports enthusiasts, who want to see their favorite sports team play live in the midst of a worldwide pandemic. It's a problem that concerns fans all over the globe, but some Polish enthusiasts have opted to get inventive so they can see their favorite team without violating the social distancing norms.

Fans of the Motor Lublin rented out 21 cranes to see their team face off against GKM Grudziaz. Because of coronavirus, the track where this took place needed to restrict the size of their stands. So, the fans stationed their cranes outside the stadium and lifted them as high as they could go to get a birds-eye view of the game.

Have a look:

Due to Coronavirus limitations in Poland, the fans of Motor Lublin club borrowed 18 manlifts to support their teams#coronavirus #manlifts #poland #fans #motorlublinclub pic.twitter.com/2Oc1pq1OZQ — Ashish Crane Service (@AshishCranes) July 20, 2020

The arena, which currently has a capacity of 13,000, only released tickets for a quarter of the available space. In an attempt to support their beloved side, fans took things into their own hands and rented some cranes.

Each crane can hold 2-4 people each. The fans can be seen chanting in harmony and setting off flares to completely appreciate the match.

Here's how the incredible view looks from above, in case you are curious:

¿Qué locura hiciste para ver a tu equipo? En Polonia, el campeonato nacional por equipos de estas motos, provoca la locura. Como los estadios no pueden ocupar más que un 25% de su capacidad, los fanáticos del Mecz Motor Lublin alquilaron 18 grúas para ver a sus corredores. pic.twitter.com/eWUPCe2DQn — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) July 21, 2020

According to Polish sports news site WP Sportowe Fakty, there were three cranes present at the first race of the season, and nine at the second, but the number escalated to 21 for the third, and it could be even higher for the next race.