1-MIN READ

Polish Motorsports Fans Watch their Favourite Teams from Rented Cranes amid Social Distancing

Fans Rent 21 Cranes Outside Stadium To Watch Their Favourite Team. Credits: Twitter

Fans Rent 21 Cranes Outside Stadium To Watch Their Favourite Team. Credits: Twitter

The renting of the cranes ended up paying off for those fanatical supporters as Motor Lublin defeated their opponents 58-32 in the race.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 24, 2020, 5:49 PM IST
Coronavirus has made it complicated for sports enthusiasts, who want to see their favorite sports team play live in the midst of a worldwide pandemic. It's a problem that concerns fans all over the globe, but some Polish enthusiasts have opted to get inventive so they can see their favorite team without violating the social distancing norms.

Fans of the Motor Lublin rented out 21 cranes to see their team face off against GKM Grudziaz. Because of coronavirus, the track where this took place needed to restrict the size of their stands. So, the fans stationed their cranes outside the stadium and lifted them as high as they could go to get a birds-eye view of the game.

Have a look:

The arena, which currently has a capacity of 13,000, only released tickets for a quarter of the available space. In an attempt to support their beloved side, fans took things into their own hands and rented some cranes.

Each crane can hold 2-4 people each. The fans can be seen chanting in harmony and setting off flares to completely appreciate the match.

Here's how the incredible view looks from above, in case you are curious:

According to Polish sports news site WP Sportowe Fakty, there were three cranes present at the first race of the season, and nine at the second, but the number escalated to 21 for the third, and it could be even higher for the next race.

