Politicians, Celebrities Share Condolences and Outrage After Bridge Collapse in Mumbai

This is the third bridge collapse in less than 18 months in the city and has led to considerable anger against irresponsible authorities on Twitter.

Updated:March 15, 2019, 9:00 AM IST
A large chunk of the foot overbridge near the crowded Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai collapsed on Thursday evening, killing at least five people and injuring 36. The casualties include two women.

All the injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals, a disaster management cell official said. An eyewitness said when the bridge collapsed, there was a red light at the nearby signal, and that is why the death toll was not more. Another eyewitness said the overbridge was being used despite repairs being carried out this morning.




In light of the tragedy, social media has been flooded with condolences, messages of solidarity, support and concern. People from all fields and sectors, including politicians and celebrities, took to social media platforms to express their condolences.
















However, others such as Sachin Tendulkar, Pritish Nandy, and Advaita Kala also expressed anger against the apathy and authorities in charge of road safety in Mumbai and called for strict action. This is the third bridge collapse in less than 18 months in the city and has also led to considerable outrage against the careless attitude municipal as well as Railway authorities.




















