3-MIN READ

Polluted Water or Invisible Virus? Conspiracy Theories as Mystery Disease Takes Over Andhra Pradesh

The illness has mostly seen the affected people suddenly falling unconscious after suffering from symptoms of fits and nausea.

A mysterious disease that began spreading in Eluru in Andhra Pradesh claimed one life on Sunday while 292 others fell sick.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

The spate of unpleasant news in 2020 continues unabated with the recent mysterious disease in Eluru in Andhra Pradesh that claimed one life on Sunday while 292 others fell sick. More than 140 of the patients have returned home after treatment at hospitals while the condition of others was stable, medical and health officials in West Godavari district said.

It has not been established yet as to what is causing the illness, people have been speculating about its causes. The illness has mostly seen the affected people suddenly falling unconscious after suffering from symptoms of fits and nausea.

A 45-year-old man who was admitted to the government general hospital in Vijayawada on Sunday morning with symptoms of nausea and epilepsy died later. And while the majority of the people had recovered within a few minutes but at least seven were shifted to the government hospital on Sunday for better treatment.

Conspiracy theories and suggestions floated on the internet as netizens learned of the disease that affected so many people in Eluru. From contaminated water to Covid side effects to an invisible virus, people came up with all sorts of reasoning to explain the mysterious sickness.

Some people also came up with suggestions on how to control the disease.

Some also likened the timing to last year when coronavirus originated in China's Wuhan, saying this year a new disease has originated in India.

There were several unverified warnings asking people not to use municipal water until the reason is found out. However, Deputy Chief Minister (Health) AKK Srinivas (Nani), who represents Eluru, said tests established that water contamination was not the cause of the unknown disease. A five-member team of doctors from AIIMS at Mangalagiri here was visiting Eluru to treat the patients. Rao said he spoke to AIIMS, Delhi Director Randeep Guleria and other experts.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also visited Eluru on Monday to visit the patients in the GGH and later is also expected to hold a review meeting with the West Godavari district officials.


