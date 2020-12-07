Polluted Water or Invisible Virus? Conspiracy Theories as Mystery Disease Takes Over Andhra Pradesh

The spate of unpleasant news in 2020 continues unabated with the recent mysterious disease in Eluru in Andhra Pradesh that claimed one life on Sunday while 292 others fell sick. More than 140 of the patients have returned home after treatment at hospitals while the condition of others was stable, medical and health officials in West Godavari district said.

It has not been established yet as to what is causing the illness, people have been speculating about its causes. The illness has mostly seen the affected people suddenly falling unconscious after suffering from symptoms of fits and nausea.

A 45-year-old man who was admitted to the government general hospital in Vijayawada on Sunday morning with symptoms of nausea and epilepsy died later. And while the majority of the people had recovered within a few minutes but at least seven were shifted to the government hospital on Sunday for better treatment.

Conspiracy theories and suggestions floated on the internet as netizens learned of the disease that affected so many people in Eluru. From contaminated water to Covid side effects to an invisible virus, people came up with all sorts of reasoning to explain the mysterious sickness.

IMO Eluru Tragedy isn't a mystery... It's purely due to contaminated water caused by Industrial wastage which is effecting Central nervous system immediately. #EluruTragedy — ఎన్పీ లక్కిరెడ్డి ✍️‍ #VoteForGlass (@np_lakkireddy) December 7, 2020

It’s not covid-19 the reason remains unknown the count is increasing in #Eluru of the unknown spreading of sickness to the people — Aryu Minstrel (@aryuminstrel) December 7, 2020

No proper Sewage system...Letting Human waste into drains...Contamination of drinking water might be the prime reason behind recent happenings in Eluru.#Eluru — Vamsikrishna (@smaw1bvk) December 7, 2020

Some people also came up with suggestions on how to control the disease.

@AndhraPradeshCM @APPOLICE100 @smarteluruA Voluntary idea for da new disease 2 stop it's spread. Requesting the Govt 2 pls put Eluru undr Lockdown for a couple of days n put the contamination under control. Whereas reqest the Municipal Officials 2 C tht entire eluru is Sanitized — Sontyana Anand (@SontyanaAnand) December 7, 2020

Really shocked and horrified to see whatever is happening in eluru town. Be safe. Hope we find exactly what is this and a solution to this so called mysterious disease. #Eluru — Ambati Karthik (@AmbatiKarthik7) December 7, 2020

Is it an nee virus like an covid pandemic where the combination of covid virus and some other diseases #Eluru — Aryu Minstrel (@aryuminstrel) December 7, 2020

Some also likened the timing to last year when coronavirus originated in China's Wuhan, saying this year a new disease has originated in India.

#Eluru #AndhraPradesh #TDPLast year it is COVID 19(Corona Virus) it is originated from wuhan city china wear maskThis year it is JAVID 20 (Jagan virus) it is originated from Eluru Andhrapradesh IndiaBoil the water before drinking — Rajershi (@urstrulyRaaj) December 7, 2020

Hope things get well soon in #EluruThe fact that the reason of illness isn't known yet for all the 300 people is worrisome — Ravi Dundigalla (@ravi_dundigalla) December 7, 2020

Why are People of Eluru city of Andhra Pradesh are dying due to Water infection? Why are Govt. Hospitals in Eluru in Miserable Condition? Request @BJP4India to intervene and take charge directly as Andhra Pradesh Govt. might not be able to Manage the Situation. — Cherry the Great (@saithegreat1992) December 7, 2020

Eluru Tragedy!! bacteria, virus or toxic release.. what ever the reason might be.. it is a Govt. failure!! — Sreedhar Ch (@SreedharCh4) December 7, 2020

Could the Eluru mysterious deaths in Andhra be the works of the death cult !!!! — Sirisha (@Sirisha69572042) December 7, 2020

Pl test water in #Eluru.Looks like organochloro/organophospho pesticide like Chloropyrifos contamination in water.Biochemistry testing cannot detect. Pl use induced plasma mass spectrometry avail with Customs or Vimta labs.Residues also can be in fish. — rajku (@rajku) December 7, 2020

There were several unverified warnings asking people not to use municipal water until the reason is found out. However, Deputy Chief Minister (Health) AKK Srinivas (Nani), who represents Eluru, said tests established that water contamination was not the cause of the unknown disease. A five-member team of doctors from AIIMS at Mangalagiri here was visiting Eluru to treat the patients. Rao said he spoke to AIIMS, Delhi Director Randeep Guleria and other experts.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also visited Eluru on Monday to visit the patients in the GGH and later is also expected to hold a review meeting with the West Godavari district officials.