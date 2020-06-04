Pollution in Mumbai Hits Record Low as City Breathes Cleanest Air of 2020 After Cyclone Nisarga

Cyclone Nisarga made landfall at the at Shrivardhan-DiveAgar in Maharashtra's Raigad on Wednesday afternoon. Four people died and several others were injured across the state of Maharashtra.

There was, however, a silver lining in the aftermath of cyclone, as Mumbai recorded its cleanest air on June 3, said a report published in the Hindustan Times.

According to the report, the cyclone brought high-speed winds and washed away particulate matter (PM). Further, as per System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 22. This number comes under the good category of air quality.

The cleanest air was recorded in Mazgaon, who’s air quality was four, while the least clean air was in Malad and Borivali with AQI of 43.

Before this, the lowest AQI was 25 which was recorded on May 23 by SAFAR.

Gufran Beig, director, SAFAR told Hindustan Times, “The wind speed was 72 km/h on Wednesday in Mumbai which dispersed pollutants combined with intermittent showers that cleared the air”.

Further, it must also be noted that the lockdown too has played a role in improved air quality. It is during this time that pollution was less than usual.

The World Health Organisation recognises 25 μg/m3 as a safe PM 2.5 mark. However, yesterday the PM 2.5 was as low as 15 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3).