Polyglot Goals: Twitter is all Praises for this TV Journalist Who Can Speak 6 Languages

If there is such a thing as being an overperformer, then journalist Philip Crowther qualifies for the same. He is an International Affiliate Reporter for the Associated Press and the talented journalist knows six languages.

He is fluent in English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Luxembourgish and German. The polyglot can report in all the six languages. Philip shared a montage of the same where we can see him reporting in six languages. The reportage is recent as it is from last week.

From Dalton to Washington, here's my coverage for @AP_GMS of last week's events in French, English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, and Luxembourgish, in that order. pic.twitter.com/P6FGnbcRkr — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) January 12, 2021

The multilingual reporter has attracted admirers who are speakers of at least one of the six languages. In fact, it is because of Philip’s tweet that some people now know that Luxembourg has a language of its own.

I had no idea Luxembourg has it's own language. Impressive! — Melanie Putz ☮️ (@MelaniePutz) January 12, 2021

Columnist and presenter Jonathan Freedland was left impressed after seeing Philip’s video.

Some journalists are dreaming of doing what Philip has mastered. Charlie Haynes, a producer and reporter, said that he dreams of being this talented.

this is SUCH a flex, reporting fluently in 6 different languages. I dream of being this talented https://t.co/iPPzN4szHz — Charlie Haynes (@charliehtweets) January 13, 2021

Another admirer of Philip said that she wants to be like him when she grows up while a commenter called Philip his ‘Polyglot goals.’

i’ll say it again, i wanna be you when i grow up — Feliz Bodega™️ (@elyssedavega) January 13, 2021

This man is my polyglot goals! (I did understand everything he said except Luxembourgish ) https://t.co/K9L44ZREnx — JNT (He/Him) (@RoganJoshh) January 13, 2021

One Twitter user noticed that the pitch of Philip’s voice changes with every language and he feels it could be dependent on the language he is speaking.

Very cool! Also interesting how the pitch of your voice changes up or down depending on the language. Never really thought of that as a language dependent thing. Or maybe it just depended on the person you were speaking to — NielsI (@nielsi) January 13, 2021

A German speaker said that Philip’s German sounds native. She was curious to know if his French and Spanish were accent-free as well. Responding to her, a Twitter user who speaks Spanish said that Philip’s Spanish sounds more like Latin American Spanish than the one spoken in Spain.

The reason behind Philip’s fluent Luxembourgish and German is that he was born to a British father and German mother in Luxembourg. This makes him a native speaker of English, Luxembourgish and German.

Philip learned three more languages, namely, French, Spanish and Portuguese. According to his website, Philip is not only associated with AP but is also a White House correspondent for France 24. Additionally, he is the English-language correspondent for RFI (Radio France Internationale). Apart from TV, he is also a print and radio journalist.

Before he moved to Washington, he was working in Paris and reported on major news events including the Libyan revolution.

There are many prominent polyglots in the world. Indian actors Kamal Haasan and Prakash Raj are also polyglots as they both know seven languages.

In October last year, it was reported a cab driver in Dubai can speak in ten languages. The 33-year-old driver is from Pakistan and has been working in Dubai for the last 14 years.

He can speak in English, Hindi, Arabic, Malayalam, Mandarin, Russian, Farsi and Tagalog (language of majority of Filipinos).