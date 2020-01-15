Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Viral Video of Old Woman Dancing at Pongal Celebrations Will Make You Groove

The 27-second video shared by the Puducherry L-G will not just bring a smile on your faces, but will also inspire you to tap your feet watching her dance.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 15, 2020, 12:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Viral Video of Old Woman Dancing at Pongal Celebrations Will Make You Groove
Image credits: Twitter.

A video of a granny dancing at Pongal celebrations in Puducherry is creating a buzz on social media. The video of the granny, a member of Swachhata Corporation, clad in saree and wearing pink shirt dancing with vigour was shared by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

Kiran Bedi celebrated Pongal with staffs from municipalities, Public Work Departments (PWD) and women of the Swachhata Corporation, who toil to ensure the city is clean.

The 27-second video shared by the Puducherry L-G will not just bring a smile on your faces, but will also inspire you to tap your feet watching her dance. The video shows the granny dancing on a captivating tune at the Pongal celebrations. Those gathered around the granny dance are seen cheering and clapping, motivating her.

Since being shared, the video of granny dancing on the Pongal celebrations has received over 22,000 views and nearly 2,500 likes.

As expected, several took to the comment section praising the granny and her dance moves. Here's what people wrote:

https://twitter.com/Madansarup/status/1217226857633976320

In another Tweet, Kiran Bedi shared pictures from Pongal celebrations and wrote staff from PWD and municipalities received a towel as Pongal gift. She added that 1,500 women of the Swachhata Corporation were gifted a saree each.

Pongal, the harvest festival of South India, is being celebrated every year with much joy and fervour. While most parts of the country celebrate this festival as Makar Sakranti, states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram