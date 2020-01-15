Viral Video of Old Woman Dancing at Pongal Celebrations Will Make You Groove
The 27-second video shared by the Puducherry L-G will not just bring a smile on your faces, but will also inspire you to tap your feet watching her dance.
Image credits: Twitter.
A video of a granny dancing at Pongal celebrations in Puducherry is creating a buzz on social media. The video of the granny, a member of Swachhata Corporation, clad in saree and wearing pink shirt dancing with vigour was shared by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.
Kiran Bedi celebrated Pongal with staffs from municipalities, Public Work Departments (PWD) and women of the Swachhata Corporation, who toil to ensure the city is clean.
The 27-second video shared by the Puducherry L-G will not just bring a smile on your faces, but will also inspire you to tap your feet watching her dance. The video shows the granny dancing on a captivating tune at the Pongal celebrations. Those gathered around the granny dance are seen cheering and clapping, motivating her.
See a video of the same. pic.twitter.com/4OXTycFT4d— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) January 14, 2020
Since being shared, the video of granny dancing on the Pongal celebrations has received over 22,000 views and nearly 2,500 likes.
As expected, several took to the comment section praising the granny and her dance moves. Here's what people wrote:
Very nice..jivan jine ka naam hai..— Arvind Sahay (@sahay_arvind) January 14, 2020
Super— Sajeeta Sarangi Tripathy (@TripathySajeeta) January 14, 2020
So happy to see this video .. Made my day .. !!!— Suhasini C (@Suhassami) January 14, 2020
Super amma— Gayathri (@Gayathr40874000) January 14, 2020
So cute!— Ric J. (@ric_2009_j) January 14, 2020
Super Dance grandma— S.dhivya(sk blood) (@sdhivya11) January 14, 2020
Just Amazing ..Most important that they all are enjoy this moment...— SAIKAT (@SAIKATD34276121) January 14, 2020
Wow !! she has got the good rhythm— Manisha Rathi (@manisharathi) January 14, 2020
https://twitter.com/Madansarup/status/1217226857633976320
Highly praise worthy.— Madan Sarup Gupta (@Madansarup) January 14, 2020
In another Tweet, Kiran Bedi shared pictures from Pongal celebrations and wrote staff from PWD and municipalities received a towel as Pongal gift. She added that 1,500 women of the Swachhata Corporation were gifted a saree each.
While the Multitasking staff from PWD and Municipalities got a towel as a Pongal Gift the 1500 Women of Swatchta Corp who keep Puducherry clean were gifted a saree each supported by donors. This was part of Pongal celebrations. pic.twitter.com/SoOsXEbARO— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) January 14, 2020
Pongal, the harvest festival of South India, is being celebrated every year with much joy and fervour. While most parts of the country celebrate this festival as Makar Sakranti, states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.
