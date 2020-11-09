Ponting Vs (Mumbai) Indians: How DC Reaching IPL Final Has Reminded Everyone of 2003 World Cup

News18 Logo

CricketNext Image (News18).

Delhi Capitals is all set to meet Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 Finals at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Buzz Staff

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting whose unbeaten 140 on March 23, 2003, shattered the dreams of Sourav Ganguly's squad from lifting the World Cup trophy in Johannesburg, is coaching the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 and is all set to meet (Mumbai) Indians all over again in the finals.

Delhi Capitals on Sunday managed to do away an unwanted record by advancing to the IPL finals for the first-ever time since the inception of the tournament. The team worked as a unit and kept their nerves in the tense moments as Marcus Stoinis' all-round show and Shikhar Dhawan's experience helped DC beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs in the second Qualifier despite a brilliant counter-attack by the latter franchise.

With DC reaching the finals where they will take on Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, Indian cricket fans were reminded of the 2003 Cricket World Cup where Ponting-led XI locked horns with the Men in Blue.

Earlier this year during the coronavirus lockdown, Punter took to social media to share the iconic cricket memorabilia.

"Given we've all got a bit of time on our hands as we stay at home, thought I'd go through what I've kept from my career and share some of it with everyone on a regular basis - this is the bat I used in the 2003 World Cup final," the former skipper wrote.


