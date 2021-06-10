'Poodleshwari Devi': Pet Dogs Flaunting 'Bindi' in Desi Twitter Trend will Make Your Day

Had it not been for the cute dog and cat videos, the internet would have looked a lot boring. Reaffirming our belief in this fact is the latest series of tweets posted by desi twitter where netizens are posting pictures of their adorable pets adorning a bindi.

The traditional Hindu red dot on the forehead was seen on several pet dogs, who were melting the hearts of many viewers. One of the first tweets starting the trend was shared by a Twitter user named @senpai_piyu earlier this week. The tweet showed a cute Labrador pup with its big glistening eyes staring at the camera with a red bindi on its forehead. Captioning the picture, the user had written that the picture is for anyone having a bad day. It certainly managed to make the day of over 8.5k netizens who liked the picture.

in case you were having a bad dayy <3 pic.twitter.com/Bs0qtXn5Qh— BH (@senpai_piyu) June 7, 2021

The picture also inspired many other dog-owners to adorn their pets with a bindi. Many shared the picture of their ‘sanskari’ docile dogs on the microblogging site in response to the tweet. One of the users even covered the head of her pup with pink cloth as she posted its picture with a bindi, completing the look of a sanskari pup. Many users even dubbed these desi pups with equally desi names, as one user called her “Poodleshwari Devi.”

in case you were having a bad dayy <3 https://t.co/utvHZpcryc pic.twitter.com/WOhWQgEEU1— CIGGY (@caustic_kanya) June 8, 2021

Just Poodleshwari Devi breaking our timelines.— Kartikeya (@kartmarx) June 8, 2021

While some users shared their own experiences growing up in a desi household. One user commented how her grandmother used to make sure that the red kumkum was also applied to their pet dog’s forehead after every pooja in the house.

My daddi use to apply kum-kum to my dog after every pooja. After he feel down with few plants from the first floor. He had fractured his three legs. She used to change his bandage every 3 days — Queer Eye (@Amigos_Guitar) June 8, 2021

This is not the first time desi twitter has tried to initiate their pet dogs into their religious practices or rituals. Last year, an Indian family settled abroad tried to replicate the ‘griha pravesh’ (welcome to home) ritual on their pet dog. The ritual is usually followed by newly-wed brides when they enter their husband’s house after the wedding ceremony is completed. In the video, the woman was seen carrying her pup and dipping its paws in the red alta which is then imprinted on a white sheet. The elder woman of the house is then seen welcoming the new member of the family with the traditional aarti ki thali, putting some red sindoor on its forehead.

