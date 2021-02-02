'Jab They Met': Pooja Batra Shares Throwback Photo With Tesla CEO Elon Musk at Game of Thrones Party

Bollywood actress Pooja Batra often shares photos of her with celebs from around the world. And with the Tesla CEO Elon Musk making splashes around the world since January when he was named the most richest man on Earth with a net worth of over $185 billion, Batra dug out an old photo of hers with the man of the hour and posted it on her social media handle.

Th actress' photo is from a few years back and was clicked in Los Angeles' The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel.

She captioned the picture, "With the Centibillionaire, Industrial Magnate Genius who has changed our planet forever - Elon Musk,"

Elon Musk owns the Aerospace company SpaceX and clean energy automobile brand Tesla which recently entered the Indian market last month and registered an office in Bengaluru.

However, upon a closer look at the background, any hawk eyed Game of Thrones fan will be able to recognise a GOT connection in the picture. The infamous 'Hall of Faces' background appears behind Musk and Batra in the picture. That is because Batra had attended the Game of Thrones' season 6's premier event that was held in LA in 2016.

The party that was choc-a-bloc with the cast and other stars of the show saw Batra hobnobbing with actors like Lena Headey, Aidan Gillen and Alfie Allen among others. She had posted photos from her meet up with the actors as well.

She captioned the photo with Gillen with "With my fav @aidangillen A.K.A Petyr #littlefinger Bealish #gameofthrones".

Here's Batra with GOT's evil queen aka Cersei Lannister.

She also posted a snap with Alfie Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy in the epic series.

Musk has been topping discussion charts off late for SpaceX's collaboration NASA for their Mars projects and more.

His Twitter updates have also been stuff of discussions as he sent stocks flying out the window off late for several big and small companies by endorsing them in some form or the other.

Musk sent Bitcoin stocks flying earlier toward the end of January with an update in his Twitter bio that simply read "#bitcoin". Musk did the same recently with the selling platform for small-time business owners Etsy. His tweet of how he "kinda love Etsy" made his followers rush to the website, sending stock prices to shoot up.