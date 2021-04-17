Pooja Bedi Trolled for Boating in Goa without Mask, Asking People to Free Mind from Fear amid Covid-19

Bollywood actor Pooja Bedi has been facing flak on social media after a video of her “holidaying" in with her fiance in Goa went viral amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Bedi, who is engaged to Maneck Contractor, recently took to social media to share videos from Goa where she can be seen speedboating with the Contractor. She also described the video as the “joys of being in Goa" and how it was important to not be afraid.

In the caption, Bedi wrote, “Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa. Free your mind #NoFear. Life is meant to be lived…not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that’s clearly not going away! If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be?"

MY BRAIN CELLS HAVE DIED. People are dying, the country is engulfed in grief, this #COVIDSecondWave is ruining entire families, log bhauk-bhauk ke thak gaye ki #MaskUp but madam here is on another trip only. What a dangerous thing to tweet. @TwitterIndia should take it down. pic.twitter.com/cTd6xS9C34 — Somya Lakhani (@somyalakhani) April 16, 2021

Coming at a time when India saw yet another record high of Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Saturday with 2,34,692 fresh Covid cases and 1,341 deaths, Bedi’s video rubbed many the wrong way. Many on social media slammed Bedi and called out her “privilege". An adamant Bedi, however, refused to bow down to critics and defended her stand. “What privilege. ?? Beaches are available and accessible to every individual irrespective of what u consider privilege… We have a large coastline in India. It’s only your state of mind (fearful or positive) that makes u avail the “privilege".

What privilege. ?? Beaches are available and accessible to every individual irrespective of what u consider privilege… We have a large coastline in India. It's only your state of mind (fearful or positive) that makes u avail the "privilege "— Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the active Covid-19 cases in India are now at 16,79,740 with patients from several states expressing severe shortages of medicines, plasma, injections, hospital beds and ambulances. New Covid-19 restrictions have been deployed in places like Maharashtra where the government has imposed Section 144 and Delhi which is set to see its first-weekend curfew on Saturday. With the fresh spike cases taking the death toll from the virus in India to 1,75,649, many found Bedi’s tweet to be tone-deaf and slammed her ignorance of the magnitude of the crisis.

Pooja, even if you want to celebrate life (which- to each his own, as you say) throwing safety precautions like masking, staying at home in the middle of a pandemic under the bus in your statement is straight up harmful. I hope you will understand why people are angry at this.— Toolkit for Hot Takes (@awryaditi) April 17, 2021

Please delete this— Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) April 16, 2021

She's one of the deniers, believer in positive energy— Shobna S. Iyer (@shobnasi) April 16, 2021

On behalf of this super intelligent person i would like to apologise to all the covid warriors and ppl who suffered due to this. This is nt human behaviour this is clearly lack of a reality check nd too much privilege— DK (@Deepanj28952839) April 16, 2021

I lost my grandparents to this virus, I see my dad working hard & risking his life EVERY GODDAM DAY as a doctor treating people. Ive seen families get broken because of this and such widespread terror everywhere only to see selfish fucks like you talk about living your life and— m 🌙 (@gcfsua) April 15, 2021

pooja bedi going like "you're gonna regret being caged up tomorrow" proves that rich ppl have no sense of community care. we are staying at home because we don't want our fellow citizens to suffer from a pandemic and make the situation worse. but they won't understand that.— from this world but not of it (@sadelokeshi) April 16, 2021

me looking for a beach in Punjab because Pooja Bedi said they're accessible to everyone— beedi (@cloutchor) April 16, 2021

Bedi, however, clarified that she was not a tourist in Goa unlike what many were insinuating but that she in fact lived and had businesses there.

Fact check: I'm not a tourist in goa. I live and work in https://t.co/be5sA3FHfm have my businesses registered here.And Goa is part of India. I don't need permission to travel within my own country.— Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 16, 2021

Ten states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan have reported 79.32% of the new cases.

