Pooja Bedi Trolled for Boating in Goa without Mask, Asking People to Free Mind from Fear amid Covid-19

Pooja Bedi | Image credit: Twitter

Actor Pooja Bedi and her fiance Maneck Contractor were seen in a viral video cruising on a speedboat in Goa without wearing masks.

Bollywood actor Pooja Bedi has been facing flak on social media after a video of her “holidaying" in with her fiance in Goa went viral amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Bedi, who is engaged to Maneck Contractor, recently took to social media to share videos from Goa where she can be seen speedboating with the Contractor. She also described the video as the “joys of being in Goa" and how it was important to not be afraid.

In the caption, Bedi wrote, “Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa. Free your mind #NoFear. Life is meant to be lived…not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that’s clearly not going away! If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be?"

Coming at a time when India saw yet another record high of Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Saturday with 2,34,692 fresh Covid cases and 1,341 deaths, Bedi’s video rubbed many the wrong way. Many on social media slammed Bedi and called out her “privilege". An adamant Bedi, however, refused to bow down to critics and defended her stand. “What privilege. ?? Beaches are available and accessible to every individual irrespective of what u consider privilege… We have a large coastline in India. It’s only your state of mind (fearful or positive) that makes u avail the “privilege".

Meanwhile, the active Covid-19 cases in India are now at 16,79,740 with patients from several states expressing severe shortages of medicines, plasma, injections, hospital beds and ambulances. New Covid-19 restrictions have been deployed in places like Maharashtra where the government has imposed Section 144 and Delhi which is set to see its first-weekend curfew on Saturday. With the fresh spike cases taking the death toll from the virus in India to 1,75,649, many found Bedi’s tweet to be tone-deaf and slammed her ignorance of the magnitude of the crisis.

Bedi, however, clarified that she was not a tourist in Goa unlike what many were insinuating but that she in fact lived and had businesses there.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan have reported 79.32% of the new cases.

first published:April 17, 2021, 13:05 IST